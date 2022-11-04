Advocacy into Action heralded by Burgums at Recovery Reinvented

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum continued their mission of turning “Advocacy into Action” when they hosted the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented Thursday, Nov. 3.
A daylong event, Recovery Reinvented was held in person in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and online. Since the beginning, Recovery Reinvented has had a focus of eliminating the stigma of the disease of addiction.
“Working together – all of us, all of you, the state of North Dakota, all of our partners, communities, faith-based organizations, providers, everyone coming together – the positive momentum we have in North Dakota is spreading across the country in terms of how we’re approaching the powerful, pervasive disease of addiction,” Gov. Burgum said in his opening remarks.
For nearly a decade, Daily News previously reported, First Lady Burgum has spoken openly about her own addiction story. It has included more than 20 years of recovery for an alcohol addiction.
“National and local thought leaders at this year’s Recovery Reinvented will bring a wealth of knowledge and innovative ideas for how we can build and support strong communities of recovery,” First Lady Burgum said previously. “This year, like every year, we will continue to lift up courageous, inspiring stories of recovery from those with lived experience that provide the hope that people can and do recover from this disease.”
The Burgums were joined, according to Recovery Reinvented organizers, by national and state addiction recovery experts and more than 700 in-person attendees at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks as well as over 900 online viewers who spanned the state and nation, with some international audience members in Indonesia, Portugal and South Africa.
“We believe that behavioral health, mental health, the disease of addiction – it’s all health, and it should be treated as such by focusing on the foundations of well-being, the physical health, the behavioral health and the economic health, and we can continue to grow as a strong and healthy state,” Gov. Burgum said.
Recovery Reinvented included several North Dakota community members and organizations being recognized. Their efforts to implement innovative solutions to address the disease of addiction earned them the Recovery Champion award, according to event organizers.
Winners included:
• Bismarck Opioid Overdose Department of Justice Grant Project, featuring a partnership between Heartview Foundation, the Bismarck Police Department, Sanford and CHI St. Alexius emergency rooms, and Ministry on the Margins for bridging the gap between overdose hospital visits and access to chemical dependency treatment, increasing access to Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and increasing access and availability of Narcan in the community.
• Jenny Olson, for her entrepreneurial spirit in establishing the foundation of the Office of Recovery Reinvented as its first managing director, guiding the office through four Recovery Reinvented events, the Innovate Recovery Competition, Youth Ending Stigma Challenge, and greater collaboration with businesses to support recovery friendly workplaces.
• Cindy McMillan, for her leadership as a middle school and high school substance abuse counselor in the Grand Forks Public Schools, working tirelessly on behalf of students and their families, meeting them for alcohol and drug evaluations and one-on-one counseling.
• Kristy Johnson, for sharing her lived experience to support the state of North Dakota’s Behavioral Health Division team through the coordination of peer support specialists and supporting the “Call Kay” program, which offers support to pregnant mothers struggling with substance use that need a kind and judgment-free person to talk to.
Recovery Reinvented keynote speakers included Carrie Steinseifer-Bates, three-time Olympic gold medalist and outreach manager at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation; Philip Rutherford, chief operating officer of Faces & Voices of Recovery; Teliea Baker, director of The Door Recovery Lodge and Dr. Bruce Perry, trauma expert and author of “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing.”
“Storytelling helps eliminate the stigma of addiction. It helps people understand that addiction can happen to anyone and that people do recover, and they look just like all of you and like me,” First Lady Burgum said. “Talk about it, because by doing so you’ll be normalizing the conversation around this disease and you’ll be helping to eliminate the stigma, which will encourage more people to reach out for help. And all of you will be helping to save lives, families and communities.”