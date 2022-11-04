Advocacy into Action heralded by Burgums at Recovery Reinvented

A daylong event, Recovery Reinvented was held in person in Grand Forks, N.D., and online. Since the beginning, Recovery Reinvented has had a focus of eliminating the stigma of the disease of addiction. It was hosted by North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum, left, and Gov. Doug Burgum.

 Courtesy Recovery Reinvented

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum continued their mission of turning “Advocacy into Action” when they hosted the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented Thursday, Nov. 3.

A daylong event, Recovery Reinvented was held in person in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and online. Since the beginning, Recovery Reinvented has had a focus of eliminating the stigma of the disease of addiction.



Tags