Twenty-one Twin Towns Area organizations received more than $33,400 in donations from local Aerie No. 2749.
A total of $33,420 was raised, Aerie President Jonathan Green said. The organization raises the money it donates through charitable gaming.
“It is the Aerie’s mission to unite in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality to make all human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope,” Green said.
The donations are as follows:
• $3,000 to American Legion Post 53, earmarked for youth-related use
• $3,500 to Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, for youth-related use
• $500 to the Wahpeton Veterans Club, for Christmas gifts for needy youth
• $1,000 for North Dakota Boys State, for youth-related use
• $1,000 for Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, for youth and education use
• $3,500 for the Breckenridge Fire Department, Breckenridge, Minnesota, for volunteer-related use
• $3,500 for the Wahpeton Fire Department
• $200 for Hoof Beats For Healing
• $220 for the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties
• $3,500 for Richland-Wilkin Kinship, for youth-related use
• $500 for Breckenridge law enforcement
• $500 for Wahpeton law enforcement
• $500 for the veterans cemetery in North Dakota
• $500 for the Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton
• $500 for the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, for youth-related use
• $3,500 for the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry
• $2,500 for the Salvation Army
• $1,000 for the Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency (SENDCAA), for the Head Start program
• $500 for Someplace Safe, Breckenridge
• $3,000 for the Valley-Lake Boys Home, Breckenridge
• $500 for the We Care Coalition, for youth-related use
Green was able to present the checks to individuals including Breckenridge Fire Chief Nathan Summerville and Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish.
Aerie No. 2749 previously operated out of the now-demolished Wahpeton Eagles Club building. Located at 114 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, the building was sold to Simonson Station Stores in October 2018.
The Wahpeton Fraternal Order of Eagles received its charter on Dec. 14, 1947, Daily News previously reported. It was established with 151 charter members. Two of those members, Jim Link and Vernon Pavek, attended the club’s 50th anniversary celebration in December 1997. The Eagles Auxiliary was chartered in 1950.
Prior to its closing, the Eagles Club building was known as a meeting and event location by residents of the two towns and communities in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Countless wedding receptions, benefits and more were held at the club.
“The Aerie is now actively looking for a building so that it can commence its gaming operations and generate income to donate to those local organizations whose purpose align with the Aerie’s mission,” Green said.
