Aerie No. 2479 closes purchase of former Vet’s Club building

One longtime Twin Towns Area organization is preparing for a new permanent home. Another organization has completed its goodbyes to a former longtime location. As it happens, the two clubs are saying hello and goodbye to the same building.
The sale of 219 Dakota Ave., which will house the Wahpeton Aerie No. 2479, Fraternal Order of Eagles, included a Sept. 22 closing date for the transfer of property. The building once housed the Vet’s Club, which formally closed on Dec. 1, 2020. Wahpeton Veterans, Inc. agreed earlier in September to sell the Vet’s Club building and its properties to Aerie No. 2479.
Jonathan Green, Aerie No. 2479’s president, said renovations including a roof replacement and the installment of new heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment would need to be completed before the new Eagles Club building can open. It is possible that the building could be ready for visitors by spring 2022.
“We are in need of additional funds,” Green said. “We do have some funds available from our previous sale (of the former Eagles building). The amount of renovations now needed are significant. We will be raising funds with our communities and community partners.”
Green declined to say how much the renovation project would cost. Aerie No. 2479’s board met at 219 Dakota Ave. on Monday, Sept. 27, he said.
“We discussed a general, broad plan for the future, prioritizing what needs to occur first,” Green said.
The Wahpeton Eagles Club previously existed at 114 Dakota Ave. It was demolished over the summer of 2019. Club members agreed in October 2018 to sell the location to Simonson Station Stores.
“It’s been a long process,” Green said. “We reached a mutual agreement and we look forward to working with the Vet’s Club in the future.”
Jim DeVries, chairman of the Vet’s Club board, reiterated points made through social media.
“Some people think the Legion closed, but we did not,” DeVries said. “We’re still alive and well. It’s just that the building is sold.”
The Vet’s Club stated that the sale of 219 Dakota Ave. does not affect local American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and VFW Auxiliary operations. Those organizations were and are independent of the Vet’s Club, the club stated.
The American Legion, SAL, and ALA meet at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Evergreen United Methodist Church, 1120 Evergreen Court, Wahpeton. The VFW meets at 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant, Wahpeton. The VFW Auxiliary meets at 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1100 Main St., Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“Wahpeton Veterans, Inc. was incorporated on Aug. 16, 1962, ‘for the pleasure and recreation of its members,’” the Vet’s Club stated. “For 58 years, the Vet’s Club proudly served its veterans and community.”
The club recognized the members and patrons who gave their support.
“Serving our veterans was an honor and those we served became our family,” the Vet’s Club stated. “We sincerely thank you.”
In May 2020, Aerie No. 2749 donated $33,420 to 21 local organizations including American Legion Post 53, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, Richland-Wilkin Kinship and the Wahpeton and Breckenridge fire departments. The money was made possible through charitable gaming.
“Our goal is to get back up and running and supporting groups like we have in the past,” Green said. “The gambling will coincide with the opening.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.