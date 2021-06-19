After the boys of summer have gone

Seventy young North Dakota men have the potential to change the world, if not the lives of millions.
That was among the lessons learned at the 78th North Dakota Boys State, held June 13-18 at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton. Sponsored by the American Legion, the 2021 Boys State made history this year by including outstanding youth from high school junior and senior classes.
“Tomorrow begins here, tonight,” Boys State participants learned Tuesday, June 15, prior to incoming senior Ian Busche’s inauguration as 2021 Boys State Governor.
“It’s definitely been a surreal experience. I didn’t really expect it, but I think it’s going to be great. There’s still more to do,” Busche said after being elected.
More history was made Tuesday, which included three governors presiding: outgoing 2019 governor Nikoli Schoenborn, Bottineau, North Dakota; 2020 governor and outgoing senior Granger Dick, Lisbon, North Dakota; and Busche, Hazen, North Dakota.
“Normally, this would be an introduction speech, where I would introduce my policies and really set up the theme for the week, but seeing as I’m going to be governor for about five minutes, I figure I’ll go for a different route,” Dick said.
Dick strongly encouraged his peers to fill out scholarship applications and enjoy events like Boys State. Time flies and nobody realizes how good a thing can be until it’s done, he said.
Expanding the Boys State participant pool to recently-graduated high school seniors was in response to recent history. The 2020 Boys State was unable to be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to Dick, a 2020 lieutenant governor was elected. Paul Whitaker, Mayville, North Dakota, received the honor.
“I know everyone here is capable of greatness,” Dick said. “We’re all great leaders. I know we’ve going to make this a great week.”
Selected from schools across North Dakota, youth delegates come to NDSCS’ campus for a week focusing on leadership and government. NDSCS, as well as the Twin Towns Area, has hosted Boys State for the last 25 years.
Through hands-on experience and unique activities, youth learned about city and county government functions, disaster management, media production, citizenship, friendship and teamwork. It was possible for a day to begin with the latest on how a delegate’s region was reacting to a crisis and end with seeing the proper way to retire an American flag.
“In addition to this ‘learning by doing’ process, delegates have the opportunity to experience speeches and debates from visiting dignitaries,” North Dakota Boys State stated.
Guests of Boys State included North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and his son, Joe; Mylynn Tufte, formerly of the North Dakota State Health Office; state House Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, and state Rep. Corey Mock, D-District 18; radio personality Joel Heitkamp; and North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen, who participated in Tuesday’s inaugurations.
North Dakota’s delegation in the U.S. Congress, all Republicans, also addressed the Boys State delegates. Sen. Kevin Cramer spoke via a Zoom call while Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Sen. John Hoeven attended Friday’s closing ceremonies.
“This annual learning experience for young men across the state provides them with a unique understanding of government and public service,” said Hoeven, a member of Boys State’s 1974 delegation. “It helps expand the students’ knowledge of not only how our system of government functions, but also on the need for citizen participation. We live in the greatest nation our world has ever known, and with that privilege comes the responsibility for we the people to actively engage in the governance of our society.”
American Legion Boys State was founded in 1935 to teach participants the rights, privileges and responsibilities of citizens in regards to the operation of local, county and state governments, Hoeven’s office stated. American Legion also sponsors Girls State, a separate yet similar program for young women. Girls State participants have included women like Mitskog.
Whether a recent Boys State delegate or an alumnus, several attendees of the 2021 shared their pride. Schoenborn’s farewell speech Tuesday could just have easily been made by anyone else in the Stern Cultural Center.
“Thank you to Neal, who first recruited me for Boys State. Thank you to the friends who told me how much fun they had. Thank you to the staff, who told me to go for it. Thank you to the young men, who believed in what I had to say, who believed in me. Thank you to the peers, friends, mentors and brothers that I have met in my short time here,” Schoenborn said.
“Thank you to every single individual that saw the value in this program and chose to donate their time, effort and heart towards something that matters,” Schoenborn continued. “Thank you to the fine young men in the audience before me that will keep this program alive. Because this, in this room, right now, is priceless. Boys State taught me courage. It taught me empathy. It taught me leadership, discipline, citizenship. It taught me how to live a meaningful life. It helped me realize who I am.”
