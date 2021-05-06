Agawasie Day a ‘Throwback to the ‘90s’

Students at North Dakota State College of Science reached new heights and went in unexpected directions Thursday, May 6.
“Wildcat Throwback to the ‘90s,” continuing the annual Agawasie Day celebration on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus, featured attractions like ultimate bungee jumping, human foosball, axe tossing and the human gyroscope ride.
“It’s hard to tell where you’re going,” second-year student Marshall Grant said. “I can’t see anything when I’m on it.”
Grant and friend Carter Keplin, a first-year, rode the gyroscope. The experience messed with the senses, making Grant feel like they were going “a hundred different directions at once.”
“At first it was like, ‘I might need a bag after and a new mask.’ During that, I thought the same thing. I walked off a little more cross-eyed than usual. It was fun. I liked it,” Keplin said.
Agawasie Day is traditionally held on the first Thursday in May. The festivities first began with the distribution of NDSCS’ yearbook, "The Agawasie," which was discontinued in 2003. Over the years, Agawasie Day grew to include music, food, attractions, a car show and more.
The car show featured vehicles from throughout the decades, including a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and a 1979 Chevrolet El Camino. Third-year student Noah Trittin sat like a king in the El Camino’s bed while chatting with friends and classmates.
“We got it about a year ago from a guy in Minnesota,” Trittin said. “It came just like this. I love (being in the show). I’ve always been a big car guy. This is just icing on the cake.”
The 2021 Agawasie Day was the first and last for some NDSCS students.
“I’m really enjoying it. Last year, we didn’t get to have this because of COVID-19,” second-year student Regan McNally said. “I think they did a really great job and there’s a lot of fun things for us to do.”
Abby Christofferson, a second-year student, had fun bungee jumping, but admitted it was so tiring. Her friend, second-year student Lindsey Wilz, was more succinct.
“I love it!” Wilz said as she and Christofferson attempted front-flips and backflips.
NDSCS’ class of 2021 is scheduled to graduate at 3 p.m. Friday, May 14 at the Wahpeton campus’ Clair T. Blikre Activities Center. Look to Daily News and News Monitor for graduation coverage throughout the Southern Red River Valley.
