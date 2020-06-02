The Education Foundation of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of North Dakota is pleased to announce the awarding of 24 scholarships totaling over $52,000 for the 2020-2021 school year.
Scholarships are awarded to outstanding students with career interests in the construction industry and who are enrolled in North Dakota post-secondary construction programs. The following students have been awarded AGC of ND scholarships:
North Dakota State University — Fargo
P.M. Gallagher Scholarship — Full Tuition
Emma Burns — Zimmerman, Minnesota, Senior — Construction Management
John McCormick Scholarship — $1,500
Justin Heimkes — Annandale, Minnesota, Junior — Construction Management
Diederich Scholarship — $1,500
Sloan Smith — Larimore, North Dakota, Junior — Construction Management
Timothy Manthie — Fargo, North Dakota, Sophomore — Construction Management
Lindberg Construction Scholarship — $1,500
Renick Homan — Fargo, Senior — Construction Engineering
AGC of ND Scholarship — $1,000
Kaleb Flaagan — Thief River Falls, Minnesota, Sophomore — Construction Engineering
Mayo Construction Scholarship — $1,500
Thomas Lothspeich — Wyndmere, North Dakota, Freshman — Construction Management
AGC Scholarships -$1,500
Zachary McCormick — Fargo, Freshman — Construction Management
Noah Schleske — Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Freshman — Construction Management
Eric Warmka — Emmons, Minnesota, Freshman — Construction Management
Kane Wisnewski — Bismarck, North Dakota, Freshman — Construction Engineering
University of North Dakota — Grand Forks
John Jardine Scholarship — Full Tuition
Brian Aafedt — Grand Forks, North Dakota, Senior — Civil Engineering
Walter I. Swingen Scholarship — Full Tuition
Reed Turner — Grand Forks, Senior — Civil Engineering
Lindberg Construction Scholarship — $1,500
Samuel Larson — Garrison, North Dakota, Senior — Civil Engineering
North Dakota State College of Science — Wahpeton
AGC Scholarships -$750
Jacob Bredeson — Oakes, North Dakota, Freshman — Welding Technology
Kayden Hornberger — Underwood, North Dakota, Freshman — Electrical Technology
Jacob Johnson — Walhalla, North Dakota, Freshman — Electrical Construction
Jacob Schmidt — Bismarck, Freshman — Diesel Technology
Jared Striha — Turtle Lake, North Dakota, Freshman — Diesel Technology
Zachary Wulfekuhle — Colfax, North Dakota, Freshman — Land Surveying & Civil Engineering Technology
Bismarck State College — Bismarck
AGC Scholarships — $750
Hayden Andes — Plaza, North Dakota, Freshman — Welding Technology
Ty Biesterfeld — Steele, North Dakota, Freshman — HVAC
Tryston Miller — Beulah, North Dakota, Freshman — Instrumentation & Control Technology
University of Mary — Bismarck
AGC Scholarships — $1500
Adam Richter — Bismarck, Freshman — Construction Management
The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of North Dakota is a non-profit trade association dedicated to promoting opportunity and excellence in North Dakota’s construction industry.
Created in 1951, the AGC of North Dakota represents and serves the needs of all segments of North Dakota’s construction industry including building contractors, highway contractors, municipal-heavy contractors, subcontractors and specialty contractors and construction industry affiliates.
The AGC of North Dakota has awarded approximately $1,100,000 in scholarship awards since the program was started.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.