The Education Foundation of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of North Dakota is pleased to announce the awarding of 24 scholarships totaling over $52,000 for the 2020-2021 school year.

Scholarships are awarded to outstanding students with career interests in the construction industry and who are enrolled in North Dakota post-secondary construction programs. The following students have been awarded AGC of ND scholarships:

North Dakota State University — Fargo

P.M. Gallagher Scholarship — Full Tuition

Emma Burns — Zimmerman, Minnesota, Senior — Construction Management

John McCormick Scholarship — $1,500

Justin Heimkes — Annandale, Minnesota, Junior — Construction Management

Diederich Scholarship — $1,500

Sloan Smith — Larimore, North Dakota, Junior — Construction Management

Timothy Manthie — Fargo, North Dakota, Sophomore — Construction Management

Lindberg Construction Scholarship — $1,500

Renick Homan — Fargo, Senior — Construction Engineering

AGC of ND Scholarship — $1,000

Kaleb Flaagan — Thief River Falls, Minnesota, Sophomore — Construction Engineering

Mayo Construction Scholarship — $1,500

Thomas Lothspeich — Wyndmere, North Dakota, Freshman — Construction Management

AGC Scholarships -$1,500

Zachary McCormick — Fargo, Freshman — Construction Management

Noah Schleske — Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Freshman — Construction Management

Eric Warmka — Emmons, Minnesota, Freshman — Construction Management

Kane Wisnewski — Bismarck, North Dakota, Freshman — Construction Engineering

University of North Dakota — Grand Forks

John Jardine Scholarship — Full Tuition

Brian Aafedt — Grand Forks, North Dakota, Senior — Civil Engineering

Walter I. Swingen Scholarship — Full Tuition

Reed Turner — Grand Forks, Senior — Civil Engineering

Lindberg Construction Scholarship — $1,500

Samuel Larson — Garrison, North Dakota, Senior — Civil Engineering

North Dakota State College of Science — Wahpeton

AGC Scholarships -$750

Jacob Bredeson — Oakes, North Dakota, Freshman — Welding Technology

Kayden Hornberger — Underwood, North Dakota, Freshman — Electrical Technology

Jacob Johnson — Walhalla, North Dakota, Freshman — Electrical Construction

Jacob Schmidt — Bismarck, Freshman — Diesel Technology

Jared Striha — Turtle Lake, North Dakota, Freshman — Diesel Technology

Zachary Wulfekuhle — Colfax, North Dakota, Freshman — Land Surveying & Civil Engineering Technology

Bismarck State College — Bismarck

AGC Scholarships — $750

Hayden Andes — Plaza, North Dakota, Freshman — Welding Technology

Ty Biesterfeld — Steele, North Dakota, Freshman — HVAC

Tryston Miller — Beulah, North Dakota, Freshman — Instrumentation & Control Technology

University of Mary — Bismarck

AGC Scholarships — $1500

Adam Richter — Bismarck, Freshman — Construction Management

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of North Dakota is a non-profit trade association dedicated to promoting opportunity and excellence in North Dakota’s construction industry.

Created in 1951, the AGC of North Dakota represents and serves the needs of all segments of North Dakota’s construction industry including building contractors, highway contractors, municipal-heavy contractors, subcontractors and specialty contractors and construction industry affiliates.

The AGC of North Dakota has awarded approximately $1,100,000 in scholarship awards since the program was started.

