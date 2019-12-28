Agencies respond to Walcott, ND, house fire Friday

Richland County Sheriff's Office reported multiple agencies responded to a house fire in rural Walcott, N.D., Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

First responders were called to a house fire in rural Walcott, North Dakota, Friday afternoon.

At 3:18 p.m. Dec. 27, the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Walcott Fire Department, Colfax Fire Department, Abercrombie Fire Department, Kindred Fire Department, Kindred Ambulance and BNSF Police responded to a house fire at 16090 County Road 2 in rural Walcott, a release from the sheriff's office states.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by the Walcott Fire Department.

Daily News will follow this story as more information is released.

