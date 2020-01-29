Aging infrastructure calls for improvement

An electrical rate increase will happen in the new two months, Breckenridge Public Services Director Neil Crocker said Monday, Jan. 27.
Crocker informed the Breckenridge City Council about the increase. The city’s public utilities commissioners agreed to approve a one cent per kilowatt-hour increase to assist in paying for electrical infrastructure improvements.
This would change the cost from 8.1 cents per kilowatt-hour to 9.1.cents. Electrical rates in Breckenridge, Minnesota have not increased since 2014. The increase comes on the heels of an electrical study done to examine the health of the city’s electrical grid.
A need for significant updates was the big takeaway from the report. DGR Engineering proposed a $15.4 million improvement plan to upgrade Breckenridge’s electrical grid over the course of the next 20 years.
Improvements would include replacing three substations with two new substations. Each new substation would have the capability of carrying the entire city’s power in case one goes down. Additionally, the installation of new transformers, burying overhead wires underground and upgrading transformers to a higher voltage were all outlined.
“One of the reasons we are looking at our substation is that those have about a 30-35 year life expectancy,” Crocker said. “One of ours is about 47 years old and the other is 49 years old. They are at the end of their life. So that upgrade has to happen here shortly, regardless.”
The commissioners believe they can take on other avenues to reduce the overall cost. Crocker is looking at getting used transformers instead of buying new which would decrease the cost from $500,000 to $100-150,000.
“We think we can cut down that price significantly using used equipment and getting good stuff. We’ll pay close attention to that,” Crocker said. “We are also going to try and do as much of that (burying overhead wiring) internally.”
This infrastructure improvement is expected to begin this upcoming summer.
The price increase will be published by the city in its official newspaper, Daily News, as a 30-day notice before going into effect. The commissioners expect the change will happen within the next two months.
In other news, the city council approved a purchasing agreement for land from George III and Holly Schuler and from Minn-Kota Ag Products, Inc.
City Administrator Renae Smith said land purchases by the city are intended to go towards industrial park development for the case of a business wanting to move into Breckenridge, there will be a location for them.
The next city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at City Hall.
