Agricultural Education returns to Breckenridge as demand grows

After a year without it, agricultural education is returning to Breckenridge High School as demand for school-based agriculture, food and natural resource education programs grows in Minnesota.
Grace Ruckheim, a recent graduate of University of Minnesota Crookston, will be the incoming agricultural education teacher. She received her degree in agricultural education in May, but her background in the subject spans much further back.
Ruckheim grew up on a farm in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota. Her agricultural education teacher mentored Ruckheim throughout all of her high school career, only deepening Ruckheim’s appreciation and passion for the subject.
“Agriculture isn’t going anywhere. Agriculture is how we feed people, it’s something that’s always going to be important, and educating people on agriculture really helps the understanding of it. Not everyone is literate in agriculture,” Ruckheim said.
Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said he is thrilled to have Ruckheim onboard and is looking forward to once again offering the class to area students. It has been difficult to find teachers for career and technical education (CTE) courses like agriculture education, he said.
“We love having Grace,” Peterson said. “She came highly recommended from Crookston (UMC) and from Parkers Prairie. We’re really excited to have her in the fold here in Breckenridge.”
Ruckheim said she is most excited to teach classes on animal science and crops, but she’ll be teaching far more. Just in fall quarter, Ruckheim will teach welding, technology in agriculture, work internship, crop sciences and ag marketing.
“That’s the one thing that’s so great about agricultural education is you can focus on the agriculture of your area,” Ruckheim said. “Because agriculture is so vast, if you don’t focus on the area, you’re not going to be successful in your school, and it’s not as relatable to your students, either.”
Peterson said he is looking forward to seeing an array of CTE education courses back at Breckenridge. He is also eager to see how Ruckheim applies the agricultural education curriculum to local agriculture.
Some of the classes Ruckheim will be teaching, like technology in agriculture and agricultural writing, she requested they have in the schedule because she believes they are important for the students to learn, Peterson said.
With a two-year college just across the river and a landscape of farmland surrounding the community, CTE classes are highly relevant to the Twin Towns. Around 70 percent of businesses in the area are family farms, Peterson said.
“To have agricultural education back in our curriculum is great for our kids, for our families and for our region,” he said.
Breckenridge is not alone in its push to get agricultural education back in the rotation. Since 2005, 27 school districts have added agriculture, food and natural resource (AFNR) education programs and 75 additional teaching positions had to be filled across the state, according to the Minnesota Agricultural Education Leadership Council.
“My first year out of the gate, I’m not looking for perfection,” Ruckheim said. “I want to see the kids’ effort. I want to see appreciation that these types of classes are back in the school. It shows promise for future years.”
