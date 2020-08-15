The Wahpeton Agriculture Education Facility will open its doors exactly one year to the date from its groundbreaking.
A partnership among Wahpeton Public Schools, Southeast Region Career and Technical Center and North Dakota State College of Science, the facility is located on the Wahpeton High School campus.
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. The facility was created to allow for expansion and updates of current agricultural education.
“I’m excited for our kids,” said Dan Rood, Jr., the center’s director. “We’ve had great teachers and now, to have the space to accommodate 250 kids a day — it’s wonderful.”
Breanna Bregel, who previously taught in Kindred, North Dakota, is among the facility’s new teachers. She’ll be teaching middle school and high school students about vet science and wildlife. Darin Spelhaug, a veteran agriculture instructor, will teach classes ranging from horticulture to agriculture processing.
“A lot of students are singing up for these speciality classes, which is exciting,” Spelhaug said.
Bregel showed Daily News a classroom that will be used for teaching students about processing, meat science and other food-related lessons. It includes commercial-quality fridges and dishwashers.
“We plan to do different types of food experiments,” Bregel said. “We’ll have an incubator, we’ll do some things with petri dishes, as well as testing different kinds of fruit washes and the effectiveness of hand washing.”
In addition to the food science classroom, Daily News previously reported, students will learn in the new agriculture engineering lab. It will include cutting edge manufacturing equipment such as plasma cutters and 3D printers.
The Wahpeton Agriculture Education Facility was estimated to cost $650,000, Daily News previously reported.
“That’s because of the college’s involvement and it’s quite cost-effective,” Rood said previously. “It’s a great educational project for these kids, working on a commercial building. I’m a real believer in utilizing these connections to give our kids experience.”
Bregel agrees, talking about the benefits that come from early education in advanced fields.
“I just think there’s so much available in the field of agriculture that a lot of students aren’t even aware of. To have this awesome facility, with all the pathways and classes they can take and specialize in — when they’re taking some of these classes, maybe they can see their future,” Bregel said.
Higher education can be an expensive way to explore possible careers, Bregel said. But that’s less likely when students have opportunities including studying at places like the Wahpeton Agriculture Education Facility.
“We can talk about some of this equipment all we want, but now we’ve got the opportunity to actually use it,” Bregel said.
Along with the advanced equipment, the Wahpeton facility includes a sentimental conversation piece. It’s the fireplace in the entrance hallway, which includes stones from the farms where Wahpeton’s first agriculture education students were raised.
“These kids were students in 1953,” Rood said. “I think we’ve got every kind of stone Richland County had.”
