Exactly one year to the date from its groundbreaking, the Wahpeton Agriculture Innovation Center was dedicated.
Located on the Wahpeton High School campus, the facility hosted a 2 p.m. celebration Thursday, Aug. 27. The center was created through a partnership among Wahpeton Public Schools, Southeast Region Career and Technical Center and North Dakota State College of Science.
“I am fortunate to serve on the state board of career and technical education,” North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said. “One of the things that I’ve always emphasized is the need for collaboration and cooperation between public agencies.”
The center is an example that good things happen when agencies work together, Baesler said.
“When they work together, students benefit. And when students benefit, our state benefits,” she said.
Baesler was among the individuals who spoke at the dedication ceremony. Others included SRCTC Director Dan Rood, Jr., Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale, Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Rick Jacobson, NDSCS President Dr. John Richman and Wayde Sick, North Dakota State Director of Career and Technical Education.
“CTE education is the bridge between K-12 and the workforce and this is another opportunity for our students to learn valuable skills and get in the workforce, in those high wage, high skill, high demand jobs that our state has,” Sick said.
Following his speech, Sick presented SRCTC with two 2020 Director’s Awards of Excellence. Local and regional instructors Darin Spelhaug, Breanna Bregel, Tony Boehm and Dan Spellerberg accepted on behalf of the center’s agriculture education. Rood accepted on behalf of the center’s chef training education.
“They’re all working,” a smiling Rood said about SRCTC’s culinary staff.
Mayor Dale said he was glad to see such a fine facility, while Superintendent Jacobson said the building was long overdue for both the school district and community.
“On behalf of the NDSCS community, we thank you,” Richman said. “It has been and will continue to be a great partnership and relationship that has created an opportunity to expand co-learning opportunities to a lot of students. It’s about finding those partnerships and collaborations to expand the programming so more students can participate.”
Additional distinguished guests included:
• Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten and Wahpeton Middle School Principal Steve Hockert
• Sonia Meehl, vice chair of the NDCTE board
• Aaron Anderson, NDCTE’s agriculture education supervisor, and Craig Kleven, assistant supervisor
• Bryan Wolfgram, NDSCS associate professor in building construction technology and construction management technology, and Randy Stach, NDSCS associate professor/chair/program coordinator in architectural drafting and estimating and construction management technology
• NDSCS Vice President for Academic Affairs Harvey Link
• Assistant SRCTC Director Randal Brockman
• North Dakota State Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25
• Wahpeton School Board Directors Ginny Buck, Kathy Dimmer and Scott Thiel
• former Wahpeton Councilmen at-large Perry Miller and Martin Schmidt
• retired agriculture instructor Allen Giese
• Wahpeton FFA Alumni President Evan Sitz
• NDSCS construction technology students and Wahpeton Public Schools agriculture education students
Just before the ribbon-cutting, Rood called attention to the facility’s landscape.
“We have a restored plow, the plow that opened up the prairies of North Dakota,” he said. “It is a reminder of not only history, but heritage and the legacy that will continue with this center.”
