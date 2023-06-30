As wildfires continue to blaze across Canada, smoke has consistently settled across Minnesota. Due to this, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported a record-breaking year, with more than 20 air quality alerts being distributed.
The previous record for air quality alerts was 21 back in 2021. Typically, the state averages two to three alerts per season, according to MDH. The most recent alert occurred earlier this week on Tuesday, June 27, which lasted until midnight on Thursday, June 29.
The initial alert on Tuesday was for southern, northeast and east central Minnesota. The initial alert was set at level orange air quality index of 100-150, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the air quality alert pushed into the red zone by midday Tuesday, and was between 150 and 200. The MPCA adds that when in the red zone, everyone should limit time outdoors and heavy exertion.
Smoke had been expected to linger on Tuesday, and then to recirculate into southern Minnesota from Wisconsin Wednesday morning. A cold front was then expected to bring in clean air from the west.
Air quality on Friday, June 30 has improved to moderate or yellow zone. The Environmental Protection Agency considers yellow as unhealthy for a small number of “unusually sensitive groups.”
The unknown is how many many more air quality alerts this season will bring. Officials recommend keeping an eye on the air quality levels when planning trips into the outdoors, or scheduling outdoor activities for the upcoming fourth of July weekend.