As wildfires continue to blaze across Canada, smoke has consistently settled across Minnesota. Due to this, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported a record-breaking year, with more than 20 air quality alerts being distributed. 

The previous record for air quality alerts was 21 back in 2021. Typically, the state averages two to three alerts per season, according to MDH. The most recent alert occurred earlier this week on Tuesday, June 27, which lasted until midnight on Thursday, June 29.



