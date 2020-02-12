We are surprised by the statements made by the North Dakota Insurance Department in its press release. The Insurance Department contacted us on Feb. 3 to let us know they would be sending a cease and desist letter, which we received on Feb. 6.
They did not otherwise contact us about their concerns, and despite their contentions, we are in compliance with North Dakota’s regulation prohibiting air ambulance memberships, even though we disagree with it. We do not conduct any targeted online or direct mail marketing to North Dakota residents. The legality of the North Dakota regulations remains the subject of pending federal litigation.
Despite the 2017 prohibition on memberships, many of our North Dakota members elected to keep their memberships, and many continue to renew. That’s because there is a value to having a membership even if you are covered by an in-network insurance provider.
For instance, if a member has an insurance plan with high deductibles or co-pays and one of our air ambulances transports them, that member will have no liability for those deductibles or co-pays. If a member is covered by Medicare, our membership will cover the 20 percent co-pay. In addition, if a member has no insurance and is transported by one of our air ambulances, that member will have zero out-of-pocket costs for the transport.
Finally, members may live in North Dakota and travel to other states where we have broader coverage. For example, since 2017, we have had 25 members with North Dakota addresses transported by one of our affiliated providers, 11 of which had Medicare coverage, 2 of which were uninsured and 2 of which were picked up for transport outside the state of North Dakota. Having a membership saved those members over $200,000 collectively on their transports.
Today, we have fewer than 150 active North Dakota-based members. We are unaware of any of our members complaining to the North Dakota Department of Insurance. If any of them would like a refund, we will gladly provide one as we work through this situation with the state of North Dakota. Here is where they can contact us for a refund: 1-800-793-0010.
AirMedCare Network is an alliance among Air Evac Lifeteam, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and REACH Air Medical Services, creating America’s largest air ambulance membership network. Since 1985, we’ve been selling our memberships, and have over three million members today. Our affiliate providers operate over 350 aircraft (fixed wing and rotor) in over 325 locations in 38 States across the country. Our providers will transport over 125,000 patients in 2020.
