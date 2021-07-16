Albertson honored as Technology Teacher of the Year

Scott Albertson, Wahpeton Public Schools’ technology coordinator, was recognized Wednesday, July 14 by both the local school board and the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.
Albertson was named Technology Teacher of the Year, an honor he shares with fellow coordinators statewide. The award was given as a surprise for Albertson during a school board meeting.
“What (DPI) wanted to do is recognize all tech coordinators because of what had to be done statewide,” Superintendent Rick Jacobson said. “If we wouldn’t have been with Scott at this point, we’d have been dead in the water. It’s well-deserved, even if it’s recognized as ’tech coordinators across the state for what they do.”
Technology coordinators like Albertson are being honored for their work in ensuring North Dakota students and school districts could continue learning and education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albertson’s award coincided with Michelle Nelson officially joining the Wahpeton School Board. Nelson, representing Wahpeton, was elected to the board in June. The same election saw the re-election of Board Directors Jake Kubela, Wahpeton, and Mike Hauschild, rural north.
Damon DeVillers was once again re-elected by the school board as its president. Board Director Art Nelson was elected board vice president. DeVillers said he will speak with board directors to determine appointments to sub-committees on finance, curriculum, negotiations and technology. Board Directors Ginny Buck and Scott Thiel were re-appointed as representatives on the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center board.
By unanimous vote, the Wahpeton School Board approved entering the district into a co-op wrestling program with Breckenridge Public Schools. The agreement, which will take effect with the next wrestling season, is expected to last for a minimum of three years. It can be dissolved by mutual agreement of the two districts.
Costs will be split by participation; for example, if Wahpeton Public Schools’ athletes make up 60 percent of the program, the district would pay 60 percent of the costs. Daily News previously reported that a co-op agreement was unanimously approved by the Breckenridge School Board.
In other news, the Wahpeton board accepted a transfer request from Tyler Baukol, who will teach second grade beginning in the fall. The board accepted the resignations of Noel Eckroth as assistant boys basketball coach, Evan McCall as head boys hockey coach, Sarah Roberts as second grade teacher, Ellie Winter as ninth grade girls volleyball coach and Sharon Klemm as satellite cook at Wahpeton Middle School.
Unanimous votes also approved the hiring of Tiffany Bakker as ninth grade girls volleyball coach, Carson Hinrichs as seventh grade football coach, Kendra Puetz as high school resource room paraprofessional, Brianna Stach as elementary school resource room paraprofessional, Cade Bestland as grades 9-12 vocal music and guitar teacher, Michael Osthus as kindergarten-fourth grade music teacher, Pamela Holte as Zimmerman Elementary School custodian, Casey Materi as elementary school physical education teacher and Madison Honer as kindergarten teacher.
Wahpeton School Board meetings for 2021-2022 will continue to often be held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the district office in Wahpeton High School. Daily News will continue as the official district newspaper.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 at Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
