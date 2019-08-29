Alexandria, Minn., woman given stay of adjudication in felony theft case

A woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, who pleaded guilty in February to felony theft and DWI was sentenced in Wilkin County District Court in late July.
Abby Rose Kava, 37, was originally facing three counts of felony theft, one count of obstruction of the legal process-interfere with peace officer, a misdemeanor, one count of DWI, a misdemeanor, and a petty misdemeanor of pedestrian prohibited on highway relating to an incident in October 2018 in Wilkin County.
Kava was given a stay of adjudication for one of the theft charges and the other two were dismissed. The charge of obstruction of legal process by interfering with a peace officer and the petty misdemeanor for walking on the highway charge were also dismissed.
Kava was also ordered by the Hon. Judge Amy Doll to serve 24 days in jail and given credit for 24 days served, and put on supervised probation for five years, to be served concurrently for both the theft conviction and the DWI.
A stay of adjudication means if the probation is successfully completed with violation, the charges will be dismissed.
The maximum penalty for felony theft is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
According to court records, Kava was located by law enforcement while walking on I-94 on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 and was subsequently charged with motor vehicle theft. The vehicle was reportedly stolen in Rothsay, Minnesota, and a neighbor saw the vehicle heading toward Fergus Falls, Minnesota, a complaint states.
Wilkin County Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area and were told the possible location was parked on I-94 near milepost 43, where they found it. The keys were left in a cup holder without a driver present.
Multiple reports came in describing a pedestrian walking on the Interstate and Kava was found walking near milepost 46.
