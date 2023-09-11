All About Me Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week's 'All About Me' feature is Raiden Boone. Raiden is in Mrs. Remily's first grade class at Wahpeton Elementary. Here are some fun facts about Raiden.Raiden likes the colors red, black, green and blue.He likes to eat macaroni and cheese.Raiden's favorite show is YouTube and Barney.His family includes mom, dad and one younger brother.When Raiden grows up, he wants to be a teacher or a bus driver.Raiden has three cats: Jinx, Alphones, and Rome. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily News 11 hrs ago Most Popular ‘I have cancer’ were the hardest words to say Local machining business expands in Mooreton, ND Gregg's greatness: Jaehning was loved on the sidelines and the golf course Zimmerman Elementary opens special education playground Lunch Buddies returning for new year in Wahp-Breck Schmitty's Senior Spotlight: Luke Christensen, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy basketball Headwaters Parade draws large crowds Ongoing process to amend Wahpeton liquor license ordinance Parade route changes for Headwaters Day NDSCS intercepts Cooper six times, Spartan throws punches in the pile