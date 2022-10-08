All stitched up
Buy Now

Bonnie Anderson will be showcasing her work in the Red Door Art Gallery until Nov. 12. Her work explores the beauty of nature through the quilted and sewn medium. 

 Photos by Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Red Door Art Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson printed out a few fresh labels, “Please do not touch the fiber art,” less than 24 hours after hanging up an entire wall of colorful, patterned quilts and embroidered mixed media pieces by Wahpeton artist Bonnie Anderson. They laugh incredulously about the signs.

I, however, am on the side of the viewer. The bright batik-like quilts and intricate floral patterns designed by Anderson scream at every viewer, “feel me.” Stitched by hand and machine, she borrows inspiration from the nature that surrounds her, and often uses inspiration from her trips to Kenya.

All stitched up
Buy Now

"Fowl Friends"
All stitched up
Buy Now

Anderson points out some hidden details within "Gifts of Africa." One detail, in the middle left tree, a tiny bird is perched. 
All stitched up
Buy Now

"Backyard Musician" is a completely upcycled creation. Anderson used wool from a sports jacket and other fabric was taken from shirts and blouses taken from her own possessions and the thrift store. 
All stitched up
Buy Now

Look closely at "Red Sunflower." Intricate threadwork, overdyed fabric and textured beads in the outside rim of the flower's disc florets. 
All stitched up
Buy Now

"Summer Meadow" 


Tags

Load comments