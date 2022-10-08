All stitched up

Red Door Art Gallery Business Manager Leslie Enerson printed out a few fresh labels, “Please do not touch the fiber art,” less than 24 hours after hanging up an entire wall of colorful, patterned quilts and embroidered mixed media pieces by Wahpeton artist Bonnie Anderson. They laugh incredulously about the signs.
I, however, am on the side of the viewer. The bright batik-like quilts and intricate floral patterns designed by Anderson scream at every viewer, “feel me.” Stitched by hand and machine, she borrows inspiration from the nature that surrounds her, and often uses inspiration from her trips to Kenya.
“I think when most people think of Africa their minds go to the big game animals,” Anderson said. “I’ve always loved the birds, though.”
This fact is readily apparent as at least half of her showings include at least one bird, including her rural art exhibition showing “Mr. Feathers” which has been revived for his second showing in a row.
A needle and thread aren’t remotely new to Anderson; she began sewing in fourth grade and participated in 4-H for years after. Quilting, however, didn’t come until she took a class when her son was four years old.
“After taking that class I just fell in love with it,” she explained.
Anderson’s journey in quilting began by using pre-made templates to design her work. As she grew in her abilities she began creating her own designs and today, every design you see on the Red Door Art Gallery’s walls are Bonnie Anderson originals.
“I feel compelled to create my own works; they’re more fun to do,” Anderson said.
While some artists plan how to complete a piece before even beginning, Anderson just doesn’t operate that way.
“The fabric speaks to me and pulls me in,” Anderson said. “I’ve tried to plan my work from the beginning but it just doesn’t work for me.”
The centerpiece of the fiber art exhibition, “Gifts of Africa,” is not for sale. The piece took Anderson months to painstakingly create solely with her own hands. In most cases, she switches between a machine and her own hands to create a piece. Even then, Anderson guides each intricate, intimate detail through the embroidery machine herself.
She also includes 3D aspects to most pieces including beads and other miniature trinkets that fit the aesthetic. Every glance at her work reveals a new detail and texture.
One piece, “Red Sunflower,” is designed with one main floral applique she sewed on. The rest of the design is almost indecipherable from a distance. Step closer. The sinewy, barely-visible thread winds around the piece like a serpent into a complex floral pattern, straight from Anderson’s head.
It all can take a toll, though. The precision it takes to complete each piece takes a little bit from Anderson’s hands. She has to frequently take breaks while creating to prevent further harm. She takes the age-old saying “beauty is pain” seriously.
In the end it’s always worth it; each piece hanging in the exhibition speaks to Anderson’s skill as an artist and the time and love she’s put into the craft. Make sure to check them out throughout October or meet the artist from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Red Door Art Gallery during the showcase and reception.
