Antitrust case, air toxics standards, farm bill on ND trio’s minds

North Dakota’s congressional delegation began the week of Monday, July 17 with statements on an antitrust case against Microsoft, the proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule and the next farm bill.
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., was among nearly 25 Republicans who signed a Tuesday, July 18 letter to the Federal Trade Commission. Armstrong and colleagues including Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., are calling for the the FTC to drop what they call an illegitimate antitrust case against Microsoft.
“The FTC should pursue antitrust policy that is pro-consumer and promotes innovation, not weaponize ideological pursuits,” Armstrong stated. “The FTC’s recent turn away from longstanding practices risks stifling growth and hurting consumer welfare. Its budget has swelled and all there is to show is a mounting list of court losses. The FTC should stop its anti-American policies that jeopardize the health of our economy and threaten to increase costs to consumers.”
Armstrong’s office reminds the public that in June, the FTC sued Microsoft to stop its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a video gaming company. Earlier this month, a California judge denied the FTC’s injunction motion.
“The FTC failed to demonstrate a likelihood that the transaction ‘…will substantially lessen competition in the video game library subscription and could gaming markets’ and indeed, the ‘…evidence points to more consumer access to … Activision content,’” Armstrong’s office stated, quoting from Judge Jacqueline Corley, Northern District of California.
Soon after, the Ninth Circuit denied the FTC’s emergency motion for a preliminary injunction against the merger closing.
“It is foundational that federal antitrust laws are intended to protect competition, not competitors, and certainly not dominant foreign competitors,” Armstrong and his colleagues wrote. “It is therefore unsurprising that the FTC failed to meet an incredibly low threshold to obtain a preliminary injunction based on these facts. The FTC should follow the lead of the many other jurisdictions that have already cleared the merger.”
Failures in proposed EPA regulation?
Armstrong teamed up with another colleague, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., for another Tuesday, July 18 letter. This one was sent to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.
Cramer is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Armstrong is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The two North Dakota legislators are requesting the withdrawal or significant revision of the proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) regulation rule.
“The letter follows the release of EPA’s new proposal which would increase the MATS,” Cramer’s office stated. “The North Dakota members expressed concern about the consequences of this regulation on the state’s lignite coal fleet.”
According to Cramer and Armstrong, North Dakota’s leadership outlined a number of failures in the proposed regulation.
“The EPA did not provide any scientific justification for the proposed regulation and even admits current exposure associated with mercury is well below levels of concern from a public health perspective,” the legislators wrote. “The operators of North Dakota's lignite power plants outlined substantial flaws in EPA's methodology and datasets while identifying a number of consequential technical errors, including no new technological developments and underestimating the cost of additional mercury removal by more than three times. These and other flaws within the proposal make for a regulation that is not technically or legally justified.”
America is undergoing a rapid transition in the power sector, according to Cramer and Armstrong. They cited the “alarming rate” of resources “(retiring) without similarly capable resources to replace them.”
“This has sparked reliability concerns among power providers, grid operators, and independent monitors alike. This regulation, along with the plethora of other EPA actions targeting coal-fired power plants, illustrates explicit bias in accelerating a preferred transition without health or economic justification. The American public is already paying more and more for less and less reliable electricity with no appreciable human or environmental health benefits to show for it,” the legislators wrote.
Work continues on the next farm bill
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., meanwhile, attended the National Association of Conservation Districts’ summer meeting Monday in Bismarck. While there, he outlined his efforts to ensure conservation programs are farmer-friendly as work continues on the next farm bill.
Hoeven, a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, stressed the importance of supporting programs that focus on voluntary, locally-led partnerships according to his office. Those programs include the:
• Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), which provides cost-share assistance to producers to plan and install individual conservation practices to address natural resource problems.
• Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), which supports partnership agreements with local entities, providing financial and technical assistance for statewide, multi-state, or watershed-scale conservation projects.
“Our farmers and ranchers know their land and water best, and our efforts are about empowering them to improve soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat and agricultural productivity,” Hoeven said. “The last thing our ag producers need are burdensome, one-size-fits-all mandates that would drive up their costs, hurting both their operations and consumers.”
Hoeven is also the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee. His office stated how he “works to ensure programs like (EQIP and RCPP) receive strong support in annual funding legislation, while pushing back on costly, heavy-handed regulations.”
“We continue to prioritize voluntary, bottom-up programs that are farmer-friendly, helping to ensure better environmental stewardship while supporting Americans’ continued access to the highest-quality, lowest-cost food supply in the world,” Hoeven said.
Hoeven, his office stated, continues working to gather feedback from North Dakota farmers and ranchers, giving them the opportunity to provide direct input on the next farm bill and helping advance many priorities to benefit the state’s producers.
Those priorities include:
• Maintaining crop insurance, the primary risk management tool for many producers.
• Updating and improving the counter-cyclical safety net, including the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs.
• Ensuring support for U.S. sugar policy.
• Improving transparency and competition in cattle markets.
• Strengthening livestock disaster programs, including the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), the Livestock Forage Program (LFP) and the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP).