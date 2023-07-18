Antitrust case, air toxics standards, farm bill on ND trio’s minds

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., seen recently in Wahpeton, was among nearly 25 Republicans who signed a Tuesday, July 18 letter to the Federal Trade Commission.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation began the week of Monday, July 17 with statements on an antitrust case against Microsoft, the proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule and the next farm bill.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., was among nearly 25 Republicans who signed a Tuesday, July 18 letter to the Federal Trade Commission. Armstrong and colleagues including Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., are calling for the the FTC to drop what they call an illegitimate antitrust case against Microsoft.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who has attended events at local sites like the Bagg Bonanza Farm, teamed with Armstrong to request the withdrawal or significant revision of the EPA's proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) regulation rule.
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., seen with Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, shared Monday in Bismarck his efforts to ensure conservation programs are farmer-friendly as work continues on the next farm bill.


