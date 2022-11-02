Like most counties in Minnesota, Wilkin County is restricting citizens from open burning. The state Department of Natural Resources has cited increased risk of wildfires as dry conditions plague the state.

All but two Minnesota counties are subject to these restrictions, in effect until further notice.



