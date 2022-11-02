Like most counties in Minnesota, Wilkin County is restricting citizens from open burning. The state Department of Natural Resources has cited increased risk of wildfires as dry conditions plague the state.
All but two Minnesota counties are subject to these restrictions, in effect until further notice.
“Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions,” stated Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire.”
The DNR will not be issuing any permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in the affected counties. The agency recommends taking immense care with backyard campfires as they could become a safety hazard.
As conditions change, the DNR will adjust these restrictions and who they affect. To keep up with current information, visit mndnr.gov/BurnRestrictions.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.