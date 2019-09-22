Aloha and mahalo

The Twin Towns community received sad news this week that retired Economic Development Director for the city of Breckenridge, Stan Thurlow, has passed away. He died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 15 in Fargo of an autoimmune lung disease.
I met Thurlow in 2011 as a reporter covering the Breckenridge Port Authority. He was economic development director for several cities and would come down to Breckenridge, Minnesota, a few times a month. He had a great smile and laughed easily. He always shared tales of his vacations in Maui with his beloved wife, UnaMae, so I’d greet him with “Aloha.” I told him that my sister lived there and he eventually was able to meet her while vacationing on the island a few years back.
He was a 1964 graduate of Fargo Central and drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. Upon his return stateside, Thurlow earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from North Dakota State University and his master’s degree in community and regional planning. He then served as a city planner in the Fargo-Moorhead area before starting his own business in 1984.
He and UnaMae married in 1971 and raised their sons in south Fargo. He visited all 50 states and enjoyed music, sports and spending time with his grandchildren.
Thurlow was hired to work for the city of Breckenridge after the devastating flood of 1997. He assisted numerous residents repair their homes or purchase a new one by finding federal and state disaster funds. He also brought in countless dollars to the city over the years with his due diligence and expertise applying for grants and seeking out those funding sources.
The city was able to develop the Gewalt Addition thanks to Thurlow’s assistance, and the Highway 75 bike path. He made sure the city received Minnesota Investment Fund dollars and border city tax credits, among other programs.
Tony Casper, president of Breckenridge Port Authority, shared his thoughts on Thurlow.
“He was a great advocate for the city during and after the flood. He was instrumental in getting and retaining businesses in Breckenridge,” Casper said. “He helped find them financing to stay in town. He was the behind the scenes guy, a lot of people don’t realize how much he did for the city. Aloha, Stan.”
He stood up for the city and fought for its residents and businesses, and it wasn’t easy. If he was told no, he’d work another angle, another contact, until he got what he needed.
Mike Matz, former Port Authority president, added, “No matter what the outcome was, Stan always appeared to keep his composure.”
Former Breckenridge Mayor Cliff Barth also spoke about the important role Thurlow played in rebuilding the city more than two decades ago.
“When Stan came to us prior to the flood, we didn’t know the depth of knowledge he had, as far as flood recovery,” Barth said. “Once the flood was out of here, we started working with him to recoup the city. Stan had more contacts than I ever knew when it came to pulling money. He was phenomenal. No one else could have done that to help us recover financially.
Thurlow and his wife both worked countless hours together to assist the city and its citizens with flood recovery.
“There wasn’t anyone finer. Stan and UnaMae as a team, they helped our city beyond anything I could ever imagine,” Barth continued. “He got things paid for, he dealt with distraught residents. He was a godsend to our city. He stayed with us, all 19 years I was mayor.”
Thurlow retired in 2017, and Barth said they continued to exchange Christmas cards but never got the opportunity to get together for dinner or to catch up in person much after that.
“The man had a big heart and a hell of a good mind when it came to helping our city. He was very understanding with people, he stayed very calm,” Barth said. “He was a gentle giant.”
Aloha and mahalo Stan, for all you’ve done for our community.
Visitation for Thurlow will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Peace Lutheran Church in Fargo, with a memorial service at 2 p.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers, to consider a memorial donation to the JDRF Diabetes Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.