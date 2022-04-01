Alternative 210 Bypass proposed by Heitkamp

Are changes in store for the portion of the 210 Bypass running alongside residential neighborhoods in Wahpeton? They could be if a proposal to re-route the bypass to west of the planned Homestead Addition development picks up steam.
Jason Heitkamp, a former member of the Richland County Board of Commissioners and current North Dakota House of Representatives candidate, came up with the redirection idea. Heitkamp presented before the commissioners when they met Tuesday, March 15 in Wahpeton. Two weeks later, he shared more on his motivation.
“This is all coming to a head right now because Wahpeton wants to do what I call ‘Band-Aids’ on the 210 Bypass,” Heitkamp said Tuesday, March 29. “I don’t think they are permanent fixes. I would like to do a permanent fix to the 210 Bypass and allow Wahpeton to have a safer development south of Walmart.”
Heitkamp’s comments alluded to the Homestead Addition, which would include commercial and residential properties and is slated for south of 16th Avenue North and west of the 210 Bypass. He said March 29 that he was aware of a study on traffic concerns in western Wahpeton and that his efforts will include making sure that his re-routing proposal is not overlooked.
“When you’re building a coalition, you’ve got to work with the state, the city and the county and come to a good plan. We’re set to expand here in Wahpeton. The first bypass has lasted 50-60 years,” Heitkamp said.
The new bypass, Heitkamp said, would not take much land out of production or require many new roads. He intends it to utilize existing but newly-improved roads with the intent of a 75-100-year lifespan. He proposes the new bypass being developed off of North Dakota Highway 127, connecting onto Richland County Road 8 and providing an alternate route for, among others, beet transporters. As he sees it, the new road would allow for greater safety, roughly equal efficiency and actually more accuracy.
Sixteenth Avenue North and 11th Street North are known as “farm-to-market” roads, Heitkamp said March 29. For nearly 100 years, farm-to-market roads have been intended for the transportation of farm and ranch products. The term has no relation to Econofoods’ entrance on 11th Street, nor Walmart’s entrance on 16th Avenue.
“I think if farmers were driving their semis on those roads, people would get upset,” Heitkamp said. “Those roads (designated farm-to-market roads) should be moved out into the country and they should (allow) for farmers to be able to get to the processing plant, the elevator or the fertilizer plants.”
As for the roadway south of the 16th Avenue North and leading to both North Dakota Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue, Heitkamp said the city could develop it any way as necessary.
“(We just) wouldn’t have so much truck traffic going through that area,” he said.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.