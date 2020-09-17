Alternative plan in effect for Richland courthouse entrance

The Richland County Courthouse will not have one unlocked public entrance on Mondays only beginning Monday, Sept. 21.
Instead, a county sheriff’s officer will conduct COVID-19 screenings and man the Wahpeton courthouse’s metal detector at the building’s north side entrance. The courthouse entrance is located across from the public entrance to the Richland County Law Enforcement Center.
Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said Jail Supervisor Todd Christie confirmed the officer assigned to the courtroom could screen visitors at the north entrance.
“I checked with Bonnie Kretchman, Richland County Clerk of District Court, and she was very happy with this solution,” Hage said.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Richland County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to have the north side entrance unlocked on Mondays only beginning Sept. 21 unless another solution could be found. Visitors will still be told to go directly to the upstairs courtroom.
“Voting came after 20 minutes of discussion about courthouse use, how other local government buildings are handling visitors and the progress of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to limiting public access in the first place,” Daily News previously reported.
Richland County, North Dakota, reported 32 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, Sept. 17. Ten new local cases were confirmed Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health. More than 19 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
The 32 local active cases included seven in the 15-19 age group, six in the 20-29 age group, five in the 40-49 age group, three each in the 0-5, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age groups and two in the 30-39 age group.
North Dakota’s 2,713 active COVID-19 cases Thursday included 608 individuals between ages 20-29, 405 between ages 15-19 and 351 between ages 30-39.
Mondays are traditionally a busy day for the court, Judge Bradley Cruff said previously. A total of 43 in-person hearings are scheduled for the morning of Monday, Sept. 21. It’s just not feasible, Cruff said, for a court employee to be dispatched to let in individuals at the courthouse entrance.
In July, the Wilkin County Courthouse, Breckenridge, Minnesota, reopened to the public.
Visitors to the Wahpeton courtroom or county offices in the courthouse are reminded that they must go directly to their meeting location. Face masks are required.
Earlier in September, Richland County officials said that while county buildings are open, appointments are preferred and visitors will be screened for possible COVID-19 symptoms or red flags.
“Individuals not making appointments will need to call the respective department or county office they need to gain access to the area they wish to visit,” the country stated.
Screening questions include:
• Have you had a new onset of symptoms you feel are consistent with viral illness, such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell within the last 14 days?
• Have you been diagnosed with COVID-19 or contacted by the North Dakota Department of Health as determined to be a close contact?
• Have you traveled out of the country or internationally within the past 14 days?
Public response to the entrance issue has varied, with Daily News readers questioning why a government building does not operate the way a fully-open private business does to saying the pandemic has not ended. Prior to Tuesday’s vote, commissioners acknowledged the difficulty of the situation.
“No matter what happens, we’re not going to win,” Commissioner Tim Campbell said.
The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. To allow for social distancing, it will be held in the basement of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
