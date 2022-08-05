“The number one reason I’m running is because I really love and care for my district,” Alycia R. Gruenhagen said. “I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to keep the community supplied and I hope to continue that if elected.”
Gruenhagen-DFL is running in the only contested race for Minnesota’s Congressional District 7 in the primary election. She is running against DFL-endorsed candidate, Jill Abahsain, but believes not being endorsed is one of her greatest assets.
“I very intentionally ran without an endorsement, because I think people can appreciate transparency,” she explained. “I ran the way I did directly for the people, rather than being controlled by any party.”
The daughter of five-term state Representative Glenn Gruenhagen-R, stated she’s been around politics all her life on her campaign website. She ran for the same position she vyes for now in 2020, but lost in the primary with only 16.7% of the vote. However, at the time she lost to an incumbent while now, she will only face an incumbent if she makes it to the general election in November.
As a small-business owner herself, starting the Greener Pastures Natural Foods Co-op in McLeod County, she said she understands the struggles small-business owners and farmers in rural Minnesota are facing today.
When talking to folks while campaigning, she said the number one issue they brought up was farming. She hopes to address this by making sure the Ag bill helps out farmers as much as it can. This includes staffing and labor issues, technology access, produce regulations and how farming is expected to change over time.
“From what I’m hearing from people, farming is on their mind,” Gruenhagen said. “When I look around, I see nourishment as an issue. Just in the everyday life of the community, people are struggling.”
Having healthy food options is an issue close to Gruenhagen’s heart as her own business deals with the nourishment of the community she serves. She’s seen the challenges these folks have been facing first hand and hopes to address that if elected.
“As people that make up the 7th district we know that our resources are abundant. We are made up of good people who hold strong moral values,” Gruenhagen stated on her campaign website. “We also have our struggles and I’ve seen this from living in my own rural community. We strive for good educational opportunities, great businesses and community life that offers connection, good food and creative outlets.”
Gruenhagen will face off against Abahsain in the Tuesday, Aug. 9 primary election. Daily News plans to have the preliminary results from Wilkin County the same night.
If chosen in the primaries, Gruenhagen will face off against Travis “Bull” Johnson-Legal Marijuana Now and Michelle Fischbach-Republican in the general election in November.
“I love my roots,” she said powerfully. “I want to make an impact in a way that inspires our people.”
