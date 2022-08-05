Alycia Gruenhagen running for U.S. Representative in Minnesota’s District 7
Alycia R. Gruenhagen

 Submitted

“The number one reason I’m running is because I really love and care for my district,” Alycia R. Gruenhagen said. “I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to keep the community supplied and I hope to continue that if elected.”

Gruenhagen-DFL is running in the only contested race for Minnesota’s Congressional District 7 in the primary election. She is running against DFL-endorsed candidate, Jill Abahsain, but believes not being endorsed is one of her greatest assets.



