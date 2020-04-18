The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentation titled, Effective Communication Strategies. This free presentation will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. (CST). The webinar is open to the public; registration is required. Individuals will be able to participate from the comfort of their own home. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call 1-800-272-3900 to register for the class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.