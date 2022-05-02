“The Slowpokes” are the first team that signed up for Kinship’s 16th Annual Amazing Race, scheduled for Thursday, June 2 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Richland Wilkin Kinship Director Rebekah Christensen and Assistant Director Alyssa Urlacher want the public to remember that even The Slowpokes were able to be prompt. Amazing Race teams have until Monday, May 16 to sign up for this year’s “Sweet Sixteen” event.
“Alyssa has actually done the race,” Christensen said. “This will be her fourth year doing it with her family. She comes to this with a different perspective.”
“What I look forward to the most is how this is a fantastically fun way to kick off summer. This is the first family memory we make each summer. It’s the Amazing Race, and afterwards, let’s get ice cream,” Urlacher said.
Teams traditionally include 4-6 family members or friends. Competitive and non-competitive participants of all ages are welcome. Christensen and Urlacher are delighted that racers create lasting memories while supporting Kinship’s mission of youth mentoring.
“Do you ever hear your kids saying, ‘Do you remember this?’ from when they were in last year’s race, or years before?” Christensen asked.
“Oh, all the time,” Urlacher said.
“That’s the part I love,” Christensen said.
Formatted similarly to TV’s “The Amazing Race,” the Kinship event takes place on an approximately 3.5-mile course around the Twin Towns Area. The first leg is on foot, followed by bicycle rides for the remainder and eight fun challenges along the way. The race starts and ends at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.
“We’ll have water everywhere,” Christensen said. “In only two years out of 15 was it really hot. Most years, it’s in beautiful weather.”
This year, Daily News is joining the businesses and organizations that will sponsor an activity. We invite the public to donate prom and children’s party dresses at our office, 601 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton. All sizes are welcome. The dresses do not necessarily have to be gently used, although as many as possible will be re-donated following the Amazing Race. Please, no items with significant stains.
“It’s fun, goofy stuff, and I love that,” Christensen said.
Once again, event organizers promise a picnic, medals for all and great prizes for the top teams in each division. While it is necessary to sign up your team by Monday, May 16, the final registration will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
There is a minimum entry fee of $250, with the money going back to Richland Wilkin Kinship. Teams are encouraged to obtain the money, which is not due until June 2, through donations, sponsorships and pledges. For more information, visit www.rwkinship.org/raceregistration, call 701-672-0303 or email rwkinship@702com.net.
“Do you know, Jayden learned to ride a bike because of the Amazing Race?” Urlacher said. “He started it on training wheels and by the end of the bike course, his training wheels never touched the ground.”
“Anyone can do the race. If you want to do it just for fun, don’t let the word ‘race’ deter you,” Christensen said. “If you’re in it to win it, that’s great. Be the competitor. But if you’re in it for memories, you can do that. You can go at your own pace.”
The 16th Annual Amazing Race, held less than five days after Memorial Day, will kick off a weekend of local activity. “Carnival for a Cure,” the 2022 Relay for Life celebration to benefit the American Cancer Society, will be held Friday, June 3 in Chahinkapa Park. Both the park and Twin Towns Area downtowns will be the site of the 2022 Blue Goose Days Celebration, including activities on Saturday, June 4.
“Our goal, especially with the prizes that we give, is that a fun event leads to another fun event and another fun event and it just keeps growing. You leave feeling like a winner even if you didn’t come in first,” Christensen said.
Supporters and organizers of the 16th Annual Amazing Race are proud of leading sponsors including Otter Tail Power Company, Bremer Bank, Cargill, Nadine Julson, LLC, Smith Motors, Väderstad, Minn-Kota Ag Products and Essential Health.
“All proceeds benefit local youth mentoring,” a flyer states.
