Richland-Wilkin Kinship’s 14th Amazing Race was different this year.
Instead of running and biking around Breckenridge-Wahpeton in search of challenges, families, groups, businesses and individuals in any community participated in a social distancing race to raise money for Kinship. Teams were given eight challenges to complete and document with photos and videos.
Even though the race and its challenges changed – the competitiveness to win remained the same.
Wilkin County Family Services and the Sheriff’s Office participated in this year’s unique Amazing Race, but with a twist. Among the eight challenges that teams faced, the departments challenged each other for who could do it better. The loser, they decided, would have to grill for the winning team.
While both departments played hard and jested one another – Family Services won the rivalry.
“It was fun doing the challenge with Family Services. We talked a lot of smack between the agencies when this took place. They won, we lost, we will eat our humble pie,” Sheriff Rick Fiedler said. “We were all in it for the same reason so actually we were all winners as Kinship is a great cause. The sheriff’s office was glad to be part of it.”
Kinship’s Director Rebekah Christensen and Assistant Director Jeff Bass independently judged and voted each department’s completed challenges to determine the winner of the competition. Christensen announced the winner in front of the Wilkin County Courthouse on Thursday, June 11.
The first challenge was the monument challenge. Teams were challenged to strike a pose in front of the World’s Largest Catfish in Wahpeton or any community statute or monument.
The sheriff’s department won this first challenge as they took a photo in front of the Prairie Chicken Statute in Rothsay while eating chicken sticks.
The second challenge was the Character Challenge. Departments had to dress up and reenact a book cover, movie, TV show, or a scene from one of those. While Family Services was close for the win with a redesign of the movie cover “Super Troopers,” the sheriff’s department took the win.
The winners of this second round made a short-episode of pulling over a truck who was being busted for speeding. When the deputy pulled over the speeder, the culprit was the sheriff’s department own K-9, Leon.
The sheriff’s department went on to win the Human Sculpture and Patriotic Challenge. But Family Services turned around and won We Love Animals, Get Moving, Disc Golf and Random Act of Kindness Challenge to bring the competition to a tie.
“The last challenge was black and white,” Christensen said.
The additional and final challenge was who could raise the most money for Richland-Wilkin Kinship. Family Services broke the tie and took the win as they raised $1,376 and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Department raised $380.
“Honestly when we started the Amazing Race this year, we were really hoping for a couple thousand and we are over $5,600, which is not far off of our typical goal of $8,000,” Christensen said.
Christensen awarded the winning Family Services team with a picnic table cloth and wet wipes, and the sheriff’s department received an authentic butcher’s apron along with barbeque sauce and grilling utensils for when they cook for Family Services.
Pictures and videos of each department’s challenges, along with other teams, can be found on the Richland-Wilkin Kinship’s Facebook page.
