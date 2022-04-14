Daily News’ downtown Wahpeton office hosted 30 Wahpeton Middle School students Wednesday, April 13.
Members of the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, the youth took part in the second round of Wahpeton Middle School’s “Amazing Shake” competition. The entire student body, 280 youth total, participated in the initial round earlier in April.
“We began with 19 different challenges for which each student received a score,” said Jessica Stoppleworth, middle school choir teacher and local competition organizer.
Introduced and trademarked at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, the Amazing Shake is designed to inspire youth to be confident, poised and successful.
“Students learn and develop professional qualities — from the mechanics of a proper handshake to how to ‘work the room’ — so that they are able to present themselves exceptionally well for opportunities today and in the future,” the academy stated.
While the scenarios in the first round of the Amazing Shake may be unique, the underlying premises are intended to be relatable and character-revealing. They include dealing with an angry restaurant customer, walking a runway with confidence, giving a dinner toast, accepting an Academy Award and accepting a strange birthday gift with grace and gratitude.
“What you see before you are 30 students who performed strongly among their peers at Wahpeton Middle School,” Stoppleworth said.
Advertising Sales Representative Ashleigh Hubrig and Classified Representative Abby Weight conducted interviews at Daily News with the 30 students, five youth at a time. The groups were asked everything from “How would your peers describe you?” to “What is your greatest strength?”
“I’m very excited and somewhat nervous,” eighth grader Gillian Hoeft said prior to her group interview. “(Being a finalist) means that I’ve a very good student, growing every single day and that I’ll show that growth and development as an adult.”
Landon Ralph, also an upperclassman, said he planned to improvise during his interview. Winging it was a winning strategy during the first round of the Amazing Shake.
“You just have to do what you’ve got to do to win. It means a lot to be here. I work hard in school. I looked up and listened to corporate interviews to prepare for this,” Ralph said.
Following the Amazing Shake round at Daily News and News Monitor’s office, the top 15 youth will participate in a social at ComDel Innovation, Wahpeton. They will be tested on their ability to engage in a social setting largely with people they are meeting for the first time. After that, the top two youth will share a business lunch with Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller and North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, before a winner is declared.
As the interviews continued Wednesday, Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich interacted with the students. They shared what they most enjoy about being young professionals, including getting to meet people and having opportunities, and future career plans ranging from interior designer to attorney.
“It was an honor to host the top 30 students in our office and a joy to see them engage with each other,” Klostreich said. “I know that I am not alone in looking forward to watching them mature into young adults. It reminds us all to never give up when following your dreams.”
