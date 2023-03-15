Amended library content bill set for ND Senate vote

In its current form, House Bill 1205 specifically concerns the banning of 'explicit sexual material' in public libraries’ collections for minors. The bill has received attention over whether it would impose too much control over public libraries.
With a 7-0 vote Tuesday, March 14, the North Dakota Senate Judiciary Committee is recommending that the amended House Bill 1205 be passed by the Senate. A full Senate vote is pending.
In its current form, the bill specifically concerns the banning of “explicit sexual material” in public libraries’ collections for minors. Introduced by House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor and Rep. Vicky Steiner, both R-District 37, HB 1205 received attention over whether it would impose too much control over public libraries.
The current bill, as reported by Forum News Service, defines explicit sexual material as “any material which, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest of minors; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community in North Dakota as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.”
Testifying before the committee on Monday, March 13, Lefor said HB 1205 was inspired by one book. “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human,” a graphic novel by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan, is one of several that according to Lefor, “contain drawings of explicit sexual material that for decorum purposes I will not describe.”
“The books we are talking about today are sexually explicit and pornographic books, often with very graphic depictions of sexual activity,” Lefor wrote, quoting “topic matter expert” Christopher Rufo. “This is just not appropriate, and (it’s) certainly not a book ban to say we don’t want pornography targeting our young children in elementary schools.”
HB 1205 previously passed in the North Dakota House with a 65-28 vote. The opposition included Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25. In February, both women said a library’s content is a local issue and that youth’s access to content is a parental responsibility.
“Teenagers are the ones most likely to be impacted by HB 1205, Mitskog said,” Daily News previously reported. “She then pulled out her cell phone, saying phones and not books are where they encounter explicit content.”
Should HB 1205 become law, North Dakota’s public libraries will be required by Jan. 1, 2024, to have policies and procedures in place for:
• removal or relocation of explicit sexual material
• development of a book collection that is appropriate for the age and maturity levels of individuals who may access the materials, as well as being suitable for, and consistent with, the library’s purpose
• handling requests for removal or relocation of books
• periodically reviewing the library’s collection for explicit sexual material
“Libraries also would have to submit a ‘compliance report’ on their policies to lawmakers,” FNS reported.
Rachel Kercher, children’s librarian at the Leach Public Library in Wahpeton, responded warily to the amended HB 1205.
“It’s still tough, really,” she said Tuesday. “Yeah, it’s ‘better’ than it was before. It doesn’t affect every single patron in the library, like it did before. I still think that people are seriously overestimating what we have in our libraries and I still think this is a problem.”
Kercher took Daily News’ phone call from the library’s specific children’s section, which is located separate from the general collection. The generalization of “collections for minors,” as opposed to identifying children’s and teen-specific collections, concerns her.
“It’s better, but I still don’t think it works,” Kercher said about HB 1205. “I get that they were trying to protect as many people as they can, but I don’t know that it is necessary. I am glad there is some compromise on the part of legislators.”
Leach Public Library Director Melissa Bakken and Kercher both said that in their time with the library, neither had ever had someone formally challenge an available book.
“I think our community is very open minded,” Kercher said. “They’re more likely to have the attitude of ‘Do your own thing.’ They’ll think, ‘This book doesn’t fit with my family, so we’re just not going to read it, but we won’t take it from somebody else.’”