Amended library content bill set for ND Senate vote

In its current form, House Bill 1205 specifically concerns the banning of 'explicit sexual material' in public libraries’ collections for minors. The bill has received attention over whether it would impose too much control over public libraries.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

With a 7-0 vote Tuesday, March 14, the North Dakota Senate Judiciary Committee is recommending that the amended House Bill 1205 be passed by the Senate. A full Senate vote is pending.

In its current form, the bill specifically concerns the banning of “explicit sexual material” in public libraries’ collections for minors. Introduced by House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor and Rep. Vicky Steiner, both R-District 37, HB 1205 received attention over whether it would impose too much control over public libraries.



Tags