March may have been National Agriculture Month but every day is agriculture day in much of the nation and world. The theme for the 2020 National Agriculture Day was “Food brings everyone to the table.”
As the world population soars, there is even greater demand for the food, fiber and fuel produced in the United States. America needs more young farmers and ranchers. Less than 10 percent of American farmers are under the age of 35.
“The average farmer is 58 years old which means a large proportion of them will be retiring in the next few years,” explained Phyllis Howatt of Langdon, North Dakota, president of North Dakota Women Involved in Farm Economics. “There are not enough young farmers to make up the difference. Consumers may soon find themselves having to rely on imported food more than ever before.”
Young farmers bring a new perspective to agriculture. New, efficient and eco-friendly ideas and practices are needed. Young farmers face barriers, such as being able to afford to buy land and machinery.
Those who inherit farms often lack the financial resources to operate them. A death in the family can cause a farm to be split or sold to larger farmers in the area. Sometimes farmland near cities is sold for commercial and residential development which further restricts access to it.
“There are advantages of teaching children about agriculture. They will learn where food comes from and appreciate it, be more conscious of the environment, and understand the importance of agriculture at a young age,” said Marlene Kouba of Regent, North Dakota, who taught Ag in the Classroom for grade school children for 21 years.
Less schools offer FFA and 4-H clubs struggle to gain or maintain members due to lack of teachers and leaders as children find sports more interesting but are not as educational.
Every American should understand how our products are produced. They should value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy that is safe, abundant and affordable as well as being a big part of national security. Thousands of career opportunities are available in the agricultural sector.
Join the fight for food security which is a global concern. In America there are more than 42 million people without access to enough food or to feed all in a household. Yet there is an estimated $165 billion of wasted food each year which could feed about 25 million people.
Each of us can decrease the amount of food we waste by planning meals and shopping lists, storing food for maximum freshness, freezing or canning produce, including leftovers, bread and meats.
“Eat what you have at home before buying more and order only what you can eat in a restaurant,” said Mary Ann Unruh of Dickinson, North Dakota, who also has a ranch near Hebron, North Dakota.
More states are recognizing the importance of ensuring the future of farming. Some grants are now available for beginning farmers who also can get tax breaks. Much more work needs to be done to safeguard America’s agricultural future.
