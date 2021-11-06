America’s mammal, beautiful and fearsome

The mighty bison: a mascot, a state symbol and America’s mammal. The massive and intelligent animal even earned its own holiday in 2012, National Bison Day, celebrated annually on Nov. 6.
A bipartisan resolution led to the adoption of the holiday in 2012, and the same resolution has passed each year since. This year, it was headed by Senators John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and cosponsored by Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.).
“National Bison Day is an opportunity to annually commemorate the bison as our national mammal and celebrate its unique place in American history,” Hoeven stated. “As an embodiment of strength and dignity, and a sacred and spiritual symbol of Native American heritage, the bison holds great significance not only across the West, but throughout North America.”
It’s no wonder the hardy animal has become an American symbol. Herds of bison can be found in all 50 states, and they first crossed the land bridge connecting Asia and North America some 400,000 years ago, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
While the Twin Towns may not have its own herd wandering down Dakota and Minnesota Avenue, Chahinkapa Zoo is currently home to four bison — Nashota, 4, Callie, 1½, and a baby boy and girl both born in 2020 who have not yet been named.
Chahinkapa Zoo has a partnership with Fischer’s Bar 33 Bison, a bison sanctuary in western North Dakota. The owner, Ernie Fischer, is happy to trade with the zoo, providing them with younger cows and bulls when needed, and taking mature bison the zoo can no longer accommodate, Chahinkapa Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz said.
“It’s one of people’s favorite animals at the zoo, just because they are impressive,” Schmaltz said.
There is a lot to learn about America’s mammal. Many people do not realize how long bison live, Schmaltz said. The mammals have a lifespan of 25-40 years, typically living longer in captivity. Bison are also incredibly agile and can run at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. An aggravated bison will lift its tail straight up, giving some warning of an impending charge. Their endurance is also of note, Schmaltz said. A bison can run for 5-10 straight miles.
Fast, strong and fierce, bison are also intelligent, said Addy Paul, Chahinkapa Zoo lead keeper. She has successfully trained the wild animals, but it is a lengthy process.
“The first thing we had to do was establish a relationship. We had to get them to trust us and know that we’re not going to do anything bad to them if they come up to us,” Paul said. “Next, we found their favorite treats. Once they knew we were bringing their favorite treats, they started coming up more and more and closer and closer. Once they come up to us individually, we can really progress in their training.”
Every animal at the zoo undergoes engagement and enhancement activities that help train them and exercise their minds. The bison have learned to come up to the keepers when they’re called so they can spray them with fly spray, administer shots or simply wait for a keeper’s instructions. Their favorite treats are bread and apples, Paul said.
Unlike some animals at the zoo, the bison are content spending a whole day in North Dakota’s whipping winter winds, oftentimes grazing, then plopping down to rest in a snowbank. Their hair grows longer and thicker as the weather cools. In the summer, the bison take dust baths, called wallowing, to deter flies and shed their winter coats.
“It is amazing to watch them in the middle of a blizzard. They’re out there eating and they stand with their tail to the wind. The bulls will get a big beard, especially on a frosty morning, you’ll see a big, white, shaggy beard hanging down,” Schmaltz said. “They’re truly an intelligent animal.”
Chahinkapa Zoo’s retired celebrity, Corso, is an excellent example of a bison’s intellect and sharp memory. Corso now resides at Fischer’s Bar 33 Bison. Schmaltz and Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman went to visit him, and when Schmaltz called Corso’s name, the bull came running toward them.
Schmaltz remembers when Corso was 2 days old and weighed 38 pounds. Orphaned and left to die in a puddle of mud, the calf needed to be bottle fed. The close proximity fostered a trusting relationship between him and his handlers. Where Schmaltz went, Corso went, too.
The famed bison used to be the mascot for North Dakota State University, even attending games when he was still young. Schmaltz began to run into issues as Corso grew older and larger.
“If I was at a place with lots of people and I needed to leave to get something to eat or use the restroom and I stepped over the fence, Corso took the fence with him to come with me. If I went, he was going,” Schmaltz said. “When you get an animal that big, they don’t know their own strength.”
Corso retired at 7 years old. He weighed over 2,200 pounds.
Bison grow most of their lives, usually maxing out at 2,600 pounds for bulls and 1,000 pounds for cows. Cows begin breeding at age 2, and bulls begin breeding between ages 6-10. Bison are matriarchal, meaning the cows rule the herd. Bulls, around age 18, undergo a phenomenon called “Lonesome George’s,” in which they separate from the herd except to mate, Schmaltz said.
While the bison population is now stable, they were nearly driven to extinction in the 1900s due to hunting. In 1902, Yellowstone National Park was home to just 23 bison. Today, there are around 500,000 bison across the U.S.
Whether it’s a bison on the side of the road in Wind Cave National Park, or a bison at the Chahinkapa Zoo, take some time to appreciate these magnificent mammals who have survived and thrived against all odds.
