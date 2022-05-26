American flags are again at the graves of Twin Towns Area veterans, continuing a longstanding Memorial Day tradition.
Volunteers at Calvary and Fairview cemeteries, both Wahpeton, began their work shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Whether Wahpeton High School students, members of St. John’s Church or other citizens, the community members served those who had served America. Memorial Day will be observed Monday, May 30 nationwide.
“It’s important to remember our veterans. People need to pay attention,” said Renee Grosz, part of the St. John’s congregation volunteering at Calvary Cemetery.
Veterans memorials are landmarks in several local cemeteries. As she placed a flag into the ground, Grosz recalled seeing the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.
“We were there one December to place wreaths. It really is an amazing sight and in that beautiful setting, out there in the country,” Grosz said.
Brothers Noah and Jackson Clooten, Wahpeton High School, explained why they placed flags at Fairview Cemetery. Jackson Clooten, who will be a senior in the fall, was inspired by teacher Noel Eckroth.
“I just wanted to honor our veterans,” Jackson said.
Volunteers were grateful for the efforts of coordinators including Janet Gagelin, Fairview, and Don Ressler, Calvary.
“Don does a beautiful job out here. He devotes so much time to this. People don’t realize how much work is involved,” said Betsy Sitz, one of the Calvary volunteers.
Twin Towns Area cemeteries include graves for deceased veterans whose service range from the Civil War to the War on Terror, Daily News reported in 2018. Local remembrance landmarks range from grave sites to memorials at county courthouses.
Memorial Day observances in and around Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, will be diverse, Daily News previously reported.
A joint service on the Dakota Avenue-Minnesota Avenue Bridge is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. Participants will include members of the Wilkin County Honor Guard, the Wahpeton American Legion Haffner-Miller-Ross Post 20 and the Woody Keeble VFW Post 4324. The bridge service is part of a Memorial Day morning of appearances at cemeteries and other community locations.
For more information, consult the May 24 issues of Daily News and News Monitor. Look to both papers for Memorial Day coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.