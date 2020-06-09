Longtime and deceased members of the American Legion, Hafner-Miller-Ross Post No. 20 and its Auxiliary were honored Monday, June 8 in Wahpeton.
The Vets Club held a memorial service and recognition ceremony honoring more than 20 individuals. Members recognized included Shirley Berndt, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
A life member of Unit No. 20, Berndt was named Unit Member of the Year by the Past Presidents Parley of the North Dakota Legion Auxiliary. She was not notified of the honor in advance, smiling with surprise and pride as ALA Unit No. 20 President Kelly Larson spoke of her achievements.
“Our unit is blessed to have Shirley’s generous spirit,” Larson said. “And in the spirit of ‘service, not self,’ Shirley embodies the ALA’s mission of being an active member within a community of volunteers serving veterans, military and their families.”
Marcy J. Schmidt, department secretary of the North Dakota American Legion Auxiliary, spoke positively of Berndt’s service.
“Shirley was nominated for this prestigious award by her unit in recognition of her commitment and service in support of the Auxiliary’s programs supporting veterans and their families,” Schmidt wrote.
An active member of Unit No. 20 since 1989, Berndt has served as unit chaplain since 2011. She was praised for rarely missing any of the monthly meetings and being a willing volunteer whenever help is needed.
“Our local Vet’s Club is near and dear to Shirley’s heart as she and her husband, Delwood, enjoyed the fellowship and camaraderie with fellow veterans for many years,” Larson said. “Since her husband’s death, Shirley continues to consider the Vet’s Club’s members and patrons as ‘family.’”
Larson and Jim DeVries, American Legion adjutant, led the evening’s remembrance. The deceased were recognized with prayer, poetry and placement of poppies.
Post members remembered were Vernon Bakken, Gary Carr, Melvin Fenske, Lloyd Hingst, Terrance Keaveny, Bryant Kressin, Dale Lambrecht, David Manock, David Miller, Henry Nyquist, Kenneth Skoog and William Walters. ALA unit members Kathleen Dosch and Doris Fitzpatrick were also remembered.
Six American Legion members with a combined membership of 355 years were also recognized Monday. The honored included:
• Doug Peterson, 50 years of membership
• Donald W. Stevenson, 50 years
• James Bokinskie, 60 years
• Phillip O. Bjerkager, 60 years
• Orlin D. Bakken, 60 years
• Harold “Heb” Diederick, 75 years
Honorees received a certificate recognizing their service.
“I think it’s the highest one that’s ever been handed out,” Diederick said prior to the ceremony.
Peterson and Diederick were on hand to receive their recognition. Peterson was among the participants impressed with Diederick’s longevity. He will turn 99 on July 15.
