American Lung Association gives poor grades to ND

North Dakota is receiving low marks from the American Lung Association.
The state’s efforts in 2019 to reduce and prevent the use of tobacco, including e-cigarettes, had mixed results according to the association.
“In North Dakota, our smoking rates remain at 19 percent,” said Pat McKone, senior director of health promotions for the association. “Sadly, with the youth vaping epidemic still rising, we may have squandered an opportunity to make the current generation of kids the first tobacco-free generation.”
The American Lung Association gave North Dakota a diverse array of grades in its State of Tobacco Control report, released Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Funding for state tobacco prevention programs received a “C,” while the strength of smoke-free workplace laws received an “A.” The coverage and access to services for quitting tobacco received a “D.”
The two harsher grades were related to ongoing concerns. Both the minimum age of sale for tobacco products being 21 and the level of state tobacco taxes were graded “F” for 2019.
“(We) noted the need to focus on raising the state tobacco tax by a significant amount, ensuring compliance and enforcement of the Tobacco 21 law and restricting access to all flavored tobacco products,” the association stated.
The same day as the State of Tobacco Control report was released, the North Dakota Legislature’s Taxation Committee viewed a bill draft regarding the taxation of electronic smoking device liquid.
“There is levied and assessed upon all e-liquid purchased by distributors in this state an excise tax at the rate of (to be determined) cents per milliliter of e-liquid and a proportionate tax at the like rate on all fractional parts of a milliliter,” the draft states.
The tax would apply regardless of whether the e-liquid is purchased with an electronic smoking device. The tax on e-liquid must be imposted on the volume of the solution as listed by the manufacturer, according to the draft.
Use of e-cigarettes continues to gather attention from political and healthcare leaders. The taxation committee also viewed North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey results from 2015, 2017 and 2019. The results showed an increase in the amount of youth reporting that they were receiving “vaping” products by borrowing them.
“To protect kids from a lifetime of nicotine addiction, the Lung Association encourage North Dakota to increase cigarette taxes significantly and equalize the tax on other tobacco products, including e-cigarettes,” McKone said.
Such steps are seen as critical to the state.
“Current tobacco use, including vaping, among youth, is 28.8 percent,” McKone said.
According to the American Lung Association, there has been a 135 percent increase in high school e-cigarette use within the past two years. Close to 3 million more youth stared vaping in that period.
“Tobacco use is a serious addition and North Dakota needs to implement the proven measures to prevent and reduce tobacco use,” McKone said.
