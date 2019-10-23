An event for the whole family

Celebrating its 12th anniversary, the annual Holiday Shop at Home continues to grow.
From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, nearly 40 home-based businesses will share their products for guests to buy and order. A free admission event, Holiday Shop at Home is being held at the Wahpeton Community Center.
“Every year, we think, ‘Well, maybe we won’t have the interest,’” organizer Gloria Matz said. “But this year, again, it looks like we’ve got a lot of interest (from customers). It looks like we’re going to have a record number of vendors, possibly 37 or 38.”
All event proceeds and silent auction funds will once again go to Richland-Wilkin Kinship. This year’s silent auction will include an immediate purchase option. While event admission is free, lunch will be available for purchase.
“Kinship’s going to have our iced coffee,” Director Rebekah Christensen said. “We switched up our menu last year, so we did homemade wild rice soup. People loved it, so we’re going to do that again.”
This year’s participating vendors include LuLaRoe Clothing, The Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Watkins, Tupperware, Gallery on the Go and Color Street Nails.
“The loyalty of everybody is amazing,” Matz said. “We have several vendors who come back every year. They want to do this and they don’t want to lose their spot.”
Holiday Shop at Home is intended to appeal to any type of shopper. The first 100 adult visitors will receive a free reusable shopping bag with plenty of goodies. It’s a tradition that the bags are completely given away within the first 10-15 minutes.
“We’ve put it our there for Kinship youth to come and help hand out bags,” Christensen said. “I’ve had a graduated youth who said, ‘Please let me come help out in the kitchen.’ We’ll hopefully have some youth participating.”
It’s not unusual for a Kinship mentor and their youth to participate in Holiday Shop at Home. The youth are traditionally some of the best help she’s ever had, Matz said.
Matz, who organizes Holiday Shop at Home with daughter Jenn Hass, has been with the event since the beginning. It’s grown from a gathering for less than 10 vendors to something nearly four times that size.
“This is such a huge support for Kinship youth mentoring,” Christensen said. “Without Kinship, there would not be an intentional group that’s matching up kids without support.”
Silent auction donations will still be accepted until Friday, Oct. 25. They’ll be included alongside items donated by participating vendors. Giveaways will also be included during Holiday Shop at Home, which organizers say is an event for the whole family.
“It’s a great deal of fun spread out throughout the whole day,” Matz said.
For more information about Holiday Shop at Home’s vendors, visit https://holidayshopathome.wordpress.com.
The Community Center is located at 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
