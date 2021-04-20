An ever-changing landscape

From a young age, Deb Jacobs knew how to adapt to her surroundings.
As a child growing up in rural Wheaton, Minnesota, she woke up one night to see her school ablaze, the orange hues competing with the blackness of the sky. For a while, school was held wherever it could be, in shops and churches.
As the eldest daughter, Jacobs helped raise her sisters. Her dad was a truck driver, gone a few weeks at a time, so she became her mom’s “right hand man.”
When she married Roger Jacobs in 1976, they spent their honeymoon in Bismarck, North Dakota, where she took her LPN state boards. Next, she became an RN, and in 1995, she went back to school to receive her bachelor’s of science in nursing, all while working and raising four boys.
Jacobs, 64, served Wilkin County Public Health for 29 years, and operated as public health director for 15 of them. Much like her life, her career was full of changes and adjustments and an inescapable responsibility.
“The only way that you learn is you get involved, and you get deeply involved,” Jacobs said.
She began as a staff nurse, and her duties ranged from teaching puberty classes in Rothsay, Minnesota, to working with the elderly. Some of her favorite memories on the job came from her time helping the residents of York Manor, Breckenridge, who all happened to be elderly women. They would insist the nurses indulge in coffee and treats, sometimes too much Jacobs laughed.
Another patient, an elderly veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, had a hobby of baking cookies. The first time she met him, he offered her a freshly-baked cookie. As a public health worker, Jacobs had to be careful what she accepted and from who, but she had gotten good at reading people.
“I had one and he said, ‘Oh, I am so glad you are not like those people who are always watching their weight and telling me they don’t want a cookie,’ and that meant so much to him that I said I’d have a cookie,” she said.
It was details like this that made her nearly 30-year career rewarding. Public health reached the people private health couldn’t, and the variety of patients made her work interesting.
As a staff nurse, Jacobs was trained in child and teen checkup outreach. The program offered regular checkups for the children of people on medical assistance. At the time, the area had a large population of migrant workers, so she would drive out to where the mothers were working in fields and tell them about the program.
Several years into working for Wilkin County Public Health, the Red River Valley was hit with a massive flood. Jacobs said the health department had moved all its belongings upstairs in the Wilkin County Courthouse. When they thought the worst of it was over, they moved everything back down to the lower level.
“All of a sudden, it just happened where you looked out onto the street and the water was coming,” Jacobs said.
Everyone evacuated, and they lost everything from their department. She remembers the water that had seeped into filing cabinets swelled the papers so much, they exploded the metal drawers that held them. The refrigerator that had once held vaccines was floating facedown.
For around a year, they operated in Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge.
“The only time we had to shut our doors and stay in our offices was when there was a funeral,” she said. “You made do. You did what you had to do.”
Jacobs was involved in formulating an emergency preparedness plan for Minnesota in the 1990s and early 2000s. The threat of a smallpox outbreak and anthrax poisoning pushed the federal government to fund the initiative.
When she assumed the position of public health director in 2006, the emergency preparedness plan was already in place and she could hand it down to her staff, but she never expected they would need to use it.
“COVID-19 was probably the most challenging thing in my career,” Jacobs said. “You know, you read all about a pandemic from years ago and the different things, but you don’t really have a reality of what it means … I can remember thinking back in January, February, March, that this will be over by summer and we won’t have any issues. I was thinking that, knowing that pandemics don’t work that way.”
COVID-19 took priority over almost everything. Some programs still had to continue, like WIC, a supplemental food program for women, infants and children, and Homemaker, a program designed to assist the elderly in everyday tasks like grocery shopping and cleaning the house. They were programs written into the emergency preparedness plan as essential services, Jacobs said.
“We couldn’t all know everything,” Jacobs said.
Battling COVID-19 had to be a community effort that involved law enforcement, the schools, the other county departments and locals looking to volunteer.
Once again, Jacobs and her staff had to adapt to changes, like the state’s decision to handle contact tracing during the beginning of the pandemic, then its decision to delegate it to the counties.
Being public health director of a rural county was an uphill battle, before and during the pandemic. First, Jacobs fought to make funding more equitable for Wilkin County. Then, during COVID-19, she fought to bring more vaccines to the county.
“You really need to work to keep small counties alive. That’s what was so important to me, was to keep Wilkin County separate and to keep them viable. Because we are a good community, we have good people, and those people deserve to have their county, even though it’s small,” Jacobs said.
By the beginning of 2021, she was tired of fighting. In February, she was struck with the loss of her husband. Although her career was full of moments of pride, joy and success, it was time to retire. Her official last day as public health director was Friday, April 16.
During her retirement, Jacobs is looking forward to traveling, and trying new hobbies, like her recent pastime, pickleball. She is also busy with a corgi puppy, who Roger named Arlo. Her husband never got the chance to meet him, but at least he got the chance to name him, Jacobs said.
As she transitions to life outside of public health, Jacobs is eager to stay busy. With no set plans, she has the freedom to go wherever and pursue whatever she wants.
“I can do anything!” she said. Her full life and long career would agree.
