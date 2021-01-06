Sugarbeet growers and others will have an opportunity to learn about the latest sugarbeet research during the 51st annual Sugarbeet Research Reporting Session on Jan. 12 starting at 7 a.m.
Researchers and Extension specialists from North Dakota State University, the University of Minnesota and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide updates on current sugarbeet research during the virtual session.
“Each year the Sugarbeet Research and Education Board of Minnesota and North Dakota (SBREB) provides generous funding to support sugarbeet research and Extension education programming for area sugarbeet growers,” says Mohamed Khan, NDSU Extension sugarbeet specialist. “This session allows researchers to discuss their findings with growers looking for the latest information.”
Researchers will address methods for controlling insects, diseases and weeds; strategies for managing glyphosate-resistant weeds; and pathogens that develop resistance to fungicides or overcome host resistance.
The event is open to everyone interested in sugarbeet research. Visit https://www.sbreb.org and click on View Events for information on accessing the session.
Khan has invited former Extension sugarbeet specialists Gerald H. Smith, Allan Cattanach and Alan Dexter as session moderators. Former and current members of the SBREB and sugarbeet researchers and educators will be recognized at the event.
Continuing education credits will be available for certified crop advisers.
For more information, contact Khan at 701-231-8596 or mohamed.khan@ndsu.edu.
