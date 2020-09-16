Anderson hired as new Wilkin County reporter

Audra Anderson has been hired as the new Wilkin County reporter for Daily News.
She grew up in the desert of Arizona before moving to the Pacific Northwest to attend Western Washington University where she majored in news-editorial journalism and minored in chemistry.
Her studies in chemistry enabled her to take an analytical approach to problem solving.
She’s very interested in local reporting and worked as a reporter for Western Washington University’s student newspaper, The Western Front. She wrote investigative pieces covering sensitive topics and most recently wrote a freelance investigative story on the efficacy of jail alternative and diversion programs in Whatcom County, Washington.
Anderson also worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief of the award-winning student publication Klipsun Magazine at the university during the coronavirus pandemic. She gained experience operating a remote newsroom and producing a digital magazine with a variety of engagement opportunities.
Now she has traded gray skies for blue, and is settling into the great plains of North Dakota. When she’s not rabidly typing at her keyboard, she’s crafting clay earrings for her side business, painting, singing karaoke or jetting off to a new place.
“I am excited to announce the addition of Audra to our award winning team,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “She brings an enthusiastic energy to our newsroom. I look forward to her getting to know our communities and covering Wilkin County.”
“I am happy to welcome Audra to our newsroom and believe she will be an excellent addition to our company. She is bright and energetic and willing to put in the hard work to get the story. She will cover Wilkin County and Minnesota news,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “Please join me and the Daily News staff in welcoming Audra to the Twin Towns.”
Anderson said she cannot wait to get to know her new community and “discover all the wonders hiding in these fields.”
Anderson may be contacted at audraa@wahpetondailynews.com or by calling 701-642-8585 x132.
