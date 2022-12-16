Anderson hired as Wahpeton Police Chief

WAHPETON – Wahpeton Police Sergeant Matthew Anderson has been hired to replace Chief Scott Thorsteinson upon his retirement this month.
Anderson has been with the Wahpeton Police Department (WPD) since he started as a patrol officer in 2003. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2010 and has held that position for the last 12 years.
Anderson earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Minnesota State University, Moorhead, Minnesota, and completed North Dakota Peace Officer Training in Fargo, North Dakota.
As part of the WPD, Anderson has served as a K-9 officer for four years, has been the team commander of the Southern Valley Special Response Team since 2016, and has been an integral part of the department’s SIRN 20/20 Project and grant writing process.
“We have committed Police Officers and a great department culture,” Anderson said of the WPD. “I want to continue and build on that as we meet the needs of our community and citizens.”
Aside from his police duties, Anderson is a volunteer member of the Wahpeton Fire Department, has coached youth football and baseball for Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, has been a Watch D.O.G.S. volunteer at Wahpeton Public Schools, and is a member of Project YES, a coalition to prevent substance abuse in schools.
The WPD is involved in a variety of community endeavors and is responsible for the law enforcement in the 3,550 acres in the City of Wahpeton and has jurisdiction over another 5,240 acres in the extraterritorial zone. You can reach the WPD at 701-642-7722.