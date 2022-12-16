Anderson hired as Wahpeton Police Chief
Courtesy City of Wahpeton

WAHPETON – Wahpeton Police Sergeant Matthew Anderson has been hired to replace Chief Scott Thorsteinson upon his retirement this month.

Anderson has been with the Wahpeton Police Department (WPD) since he started as a patrol officer in 2003. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2010 and has held that position for the last 12 years.



Tags