Anderson next Wahpeton police chief

Sergeant Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton Police Department, is the city’s next police chief.
Anderson accepted the position, offered by phone Monday, July 31 by Mayor Brett Lambrecht. The offer came after a 7-0 vote by the Wahpeton City Council following a nearly one-hour interview Monday between Anderson and the council.
“Mayor, I would be honored and I would accept (the position),” said Anderson, who had left after the interview to work an evening shift as a patrolman.
“Congratulations. You interviewed nicely and all the council people were impressed,” Lambrecht said. “You did a nice job tonight and go celebrate with your family.”
“Well, I’ve got to finish my shift first, and then I will,” Anderson said.
Anderson will succeed current Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, whose retirement is effective on Dec. 25, 2022. Thorsteinson is concluding a 43-year career with the Wahpeton Police Department, including nearly 20 years as police chief.
“This takes a weight off of me,” Thorsteinson, who recommended Anderson as his successor, said following the successful council vote. “I care a lot about this city and I know that it will be in good hands.”
How the interview went
Anderson was the only police chief candidate interviewed Monday. He was also the only internal candidate presented for consideration. The requirements to be Wahpeton’s police chief include 10 years of police officer experience, with at least five years in a supervisory role, or any equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience. Anderson has been a member of the Wahpeton Police Department since 2004, serving as a patrol sergeant since 2010.
Councilwoman at large Tiana Bohn, chair of Wahpeton’s finance, personnel and economic development committee, led the interview. The interview took place following Monday’s meeting of the Wahpeton City Council. The council currently has one vacancy and at-large council members Renata Fobb, Kelly McNary and Cory Unruh participated by calling into the interview.
Anderson was notified in advance of 10 questions that would asked by Bohn. The interview also allowed for impromptu followup questions from Bohn and other council members.
“We did provide the (initial) interview questions to the applicant just to try to keep things to an hour or less,” Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said Monday.
Evaluation sheets were provided for council members, who were asked to rank Anderson’s responses as either unacceptable, acceptable or excellent. The evaluations would be collected upon the interview’s conclusion and become public record documents, Bohn said. The council also received the official job description for the Wahpeton police chief position, Anderson’s letter of intent and his resume.
“If a member of the public has a question for the candidate, we may consult with the city attorney’s office before deciding to proceed with the question,” Bohn said. “This will be in an effort to make sure that the question does not violate federal or state laws and prevent (discriminatory) employment practices during the interview.”
Thorsteinson attended the interview but did not participate in it, nor did less than 10 members of the public. The audience included some law enforcement officers who were not on the job at the time.
Anderson’s answers
Included are some of the prepared questions asked Monday and excerpts from Anderson’s responses.
• Explain your vision and approach to promoting 21st century policing: “The one thing that is (most commonly discussed) is transparency. The chief has an open door policy now and if I was chief of police, I would continue with that. I also think there are things we can do to prepare ourselves and be ready to keep moving forward as a police department and represent the city in (a proactive) manner.”
• Identify, based on your knowledge of our city, the three program areas you would focus on first as the chief of police: “(I would like to implement the use of) body cameras. That goes back to the transparency issue. I think it’s long past due that we have them. If we do have a critical incident, that is something that is going to be demanded. Why didn’t we have them? Why aren’t we using them? They’re available to us — there’s grants available to get them. We have relationships with a couple vendors already that have them and they would work with our equipment. That’s something I would like to address and have ready for you by (determination of the 2024 budget).”
• Please rank the following as the most important professional traits of a Wahpeton Police Chief: accountable, ethical, compassionate, proactive: “Ethical is number one. If you’re ethical, those other three are going to fall into place.”
Concluding comments
If there were shortcomings in Monday’s interview, Bohn said, the council could pursue another, external candidate for the Wahpeton police chief position. The process for seeking an external candidate would have lasted approximately 6-8 weeks, including advertising the available position and collecting relevant information.
City Attorney Brittany Hatting reminded the council that they were not allowed to conduct the post-interview discussion in executive session. Hatting also affirmed that Lambrecht was allowed to individually ask the council members for their opinions.
“I’m actually prepared to make a motion that we recommend the appointment of Sgt. Matthew Anderson to Wahpeton police chief,” Bohn said.
Bohn’s motion was seconded by 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue, with Councilwoman Fobb also stating her approval. Discussion after the motion included positive comments about Anderson’s interview, but also concerns about the current process to determine Wahpeton’s next police chief.
“I’ve been on a lot of hiring committees in my time and this is the first time I’ve been on one with only one candidate,” 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz said. “I’ve never been part of a hiring committee where we didn’t have a (candidate) pool.”
Lambrecht said the candidate pool was Wahpeton Police Department members. It was narrowed down to at least two qualified individuals, but only one, Anderson, applied for the police chief position.
“In the past, what my experience has been, if you have, say, a single candidate applying, you reopen the position until you have a pool,” Goltz said. “Again, I said what I said at the last council meeting, that this was my concern, are we limiting ourself? He did interview well.”
Lambrecht then asked about the potential benefits of promoting internal candidates, whether in a city position or the business world.
“External candidates, while, yes, their resumes can look fantastic and they may have these skillsets, they may be from a department of managing 30-40 offices. But at the end of the day, does that experience really benefit the city of Wahpeton?” Bohn asked.
Dr. David Woods II, Wahpeton’s 4th Ward councilman, acknowledged the possibility of groupthink. In groupthink, the goal of unified decisions or consistent behavior may reduce how much consideration or oversight is given. Woods suggested closer attention be paid to hiring practices before speaking positively about Anderson.
“One of the things with me is that I see Anderson in the streets,” Woods said. “For me, that is massive. I’m not just talking about an officer role. I’m talking about in a community, activist role, where he is involved with children, where he is involved with (the) elderly, just generationally involved in the community. For me, that is huge. While I recognize what Councilman Goltz is saying and I strongly think that we need to take a really good look at our processes, (I think) Anderson has proven what he has with this community.”
Also of note
With his hiring as the city’s police chief, Anderson is now among the at least 11 Wahpeton-based civic, education and law enforcement leaders that have or will have a new position in 2022. They include Mayor Lambrecht, Councilman Perdue and Councilman Unruh, as well as North Dakota State College of Science President Dr. Rod Flanigan, Kaja Kaste, principal of St. John’s School, and Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Kaiser.
Voters in Richland County, North Dakota, will determine their next sheriff later this year. The candidates are Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl and Deputy Jason Weber. Richland County’s next sheriff will succeed the retiring Sheriff Larry Leshovsky. Leshovsky was appointed sheriff in 2004, more than a year after Thorsteinson was hired as Wahpeton’s police chief. Leshovsky subsequently was elected and re-elected to four-year terms as Richland County’s sheriff beginning in 2006.
