Anderson promoted to assistant managing editor

“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Audra Anderson to assistant managing editor of the Daily News,” publisher Tara Klostreich said. “She brings an impressive perspective and passion to our newsroom.”
Anderson joined Daily News in September 2020 after graduating from Western Washington University, where she worked as a reporter for the student newspaper. She was also editor-in-chief at the award-winning student publication Klipsun Magazine during the pandemic.
In her new position, she will assist Managing Editor Carrie McDermott in leading the newsroom and will continue to cover the Wilkin County beat for Daily News.
“Audra’s natural leadership abilities along with her experience and talent have benefitted our team greatly,” McDermott said. “She’s an energetic go-getter, and quickly has made a name for herself in the community as a respected journalist. She’s an asset to our company.”
"I am so grateful for the opportunity to gain experience in an editorial role,” Anderson said. “I enjoy both reporting and editing, both of which I will continue to do in my new position. Thank you to Carrie and Tara for their encouragement, and thank you to the community for your support!"
