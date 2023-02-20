Anglers come out for youth ice fishing derby

Located just north of Wahpeton, Heitkamp Pond is the site for a winter favorite, a catch and release derby that helps promote youth activity. This year's 262 participants do not beat the 308-youth record set in 2021, but it is up from 2022’s 260 participants.
Saturday’s big winner was Rylee Hogarth, who caught a 25-inch walleye. Hogarth received a trophy and $25 gift card, a third-place trophy for the 9-inch perch he caught and a custom ice fishing rod made by Lonnie Worst.
Anglers of all ages took to Heitkamp Pond between 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The 262 youth, many first-time participants, came with friends and family to the annual Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby.
Located just north of Wahpeton, Heitkamp Pond is the site for a winter favorite, a catch and release derby that helps promote youth activity. The 262 participants do not beat the 308-youth record set in 2021, but it is up from 2022’s 260 participants.
“We had a great day and we’re very pleased with the turnout,” said Cindie Van Tassel, the Red River Area Sportsman’s Club’s coordinator for the derby.
Saturday’s big winner was Rylee Hogarth, who caught a 25-inch walleye. Hogarth received a trophy and $25 gift card, a third-place trophy for the 9-inch perch he caught and a custom ice fishing rod made by Lonnie Worst. The second place walleye angler was Bristol Gefre, who caught a 20-incher.
Leading for perch was Lilith Pavek, 11 inches, followed by Oaklyn McGraw, 9 1/2 inches, and Hoggarth, 9 inches. The top crappie catchers were Elliot Regan, 8 inches, and Shane Syvertson, 7 1/2 inches and 7 inches. Sunfish leaders were Teddy McFarrin, 7 inches, Corbyn Holzer, 6 1/2 inches, and Cyrus Holzer, also 6 1/2 inches.
“The weather helps,” said Gary Page, owner and general manager of Heitkamp Construction. “I think it’s awesome that we’re getting kids out in the wintertime. That’s what Neil would have wanted.”
Daily News talked to several derby participants, learning a little about their attitudes when it comes to fishing.
“It’s pretty nice with the warm weather,” said Jordan Vanek, 15, a first-timer from Breckenridge, Minnesota. Vanek did get more than a little cold Saturday. He had to reach his arm into a pre-drilled pond hole to recover a camera that can take underwater photos.
“I love it. I hope to come back. I hope to catch a big fish,” said Jazmine Church, 9, another first-timer from Wahpeton.
Daily News was there when Cyrus Holzer dropped submitted and released his first sunfish of the day, a 6-incher. Holzer, 6, is a first grader at Breckenridge Elementary School. He attended Saturday’s event, his second-ever derby, with Cody DeFries.
“We love bringing both of our kids here,” DeFries said. “His little brother, who’s 2, is also here.”
Some of the older participants included Dawson Miller and Demetrious Porter, both 12 and from Wahpeton. While this was Miller’s first year in the derby, Porter had had nine total fishing tournaments under his belt as of Saturday. Fishing enthusiasts say that derbies are good events for friends and there certainly was plenty of encouragement on the ice.
“This is my fourth one,” said Jordan Kappes, 13, Breckenridge. “Don’t give up. You can’t just quit halfway through fishing through. You’ve got to keep going, even if you get bored.”
“I’ve been in probably four or five,” said Joshua Barth, 12, Breckenridge. “Sometimes you don’t catch anything because there’s many people. Stay warm, try your best and try to be patient.”
Plenty of prizes were given out Saturday, including a stuffed unicorn piggy bank won by Maren Hansen, 2, Breckenridge.
“I think she’s going to name it ‘Piggy,’ dad Adam Hansen said.