Anglers come out for youth ice fishing derby

Located just north of Wahpeton, Heitkamp Pond is the site for a winter favorite, a catch and release derby that helps promote youth activity. This year's 262 participants do not beat the 308-youth record set in 2021, but it is up from 2022’s 260 participants.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Anglers of all ages took to Heitkamp Pond between 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The 262 youth, many first-time participants, came with friends and family to the annual Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby.

Saturday’s big winner was Rylee Hogarth, who caught a 25-inch walleye. Hogarth received a trophy and $25 gift card, a third-place trophy for the 9-inch perch he caught and a custom ice fishing rod made by Lonnie Worst.
Jordan Teberg was among many prizewinners Saturday. He's seen with his new fishing gloves.
Maren Hansen, 2, day Adam, Breckenridge, Minn., and 'Piggy' the stuffed unicorn piggy bank.
Cyrus Holzer, Foxhome, Minn., and his sunfish.


