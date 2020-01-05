Angling For Life (AFL) is an organization that aims to raise money for charities that support the preservation of life and humane treatment of life. This organization has been around for five years and represents approximately 26 nations in their following.
“We choose our charities based on principle,” AFL Founder Ted Doberstein said. “The principle of life as opposed to death, the preservation of life and the treatment of life.”
Doberstein was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, grew up in Wahpeton, North Dakota and currently resides in Chicago, Illinois. He hopes that this organization will be able to expand closer to the Red River Valley area.
“We are hoping to expand closer and are going to expand into Wahpeton by virtue of Otter Tail Lake,” Doberstein said. “We had 11 donors from Wahpeton and they combined for like 20 donations. So we really want to expand. Once the Wahpeton-Breckenridge people know that the charities are as good as they are, they will support what we do and what they do.”
“We had our best year ever bringing in funds. Two years ago was $7,300, last year was $5,883 and this year was $11,482 with much greater expansion anticipated for 2020,” Doberstein said.
AFL provides its donations to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) and International Justice Mission (IJM).
FMSC is a nonprofit dedicated to feeding children around the world. They report that hunger is causing nearly half of the deaths in children under 5 years old. From this data, FMSC estimates at least 6,200 children die each day from causes related to undernutrition. Their mission is to feed starving children in body and spirit by providing volunteer hand-packed meals that are donated by its partners. AFL is one of those donating partners.
The other charity they donate to is IJM. This global organization works to rescue and restore victims, bring criminals to justice and strengthen justice systems. In addition to working all around the world to free people trapped in slavery, they also protect vulnerable people from brutal violence throughout the world such as citizenship rights abuse, sex trafficking, police abuse and sexual violence against children.
“People ask if we benefit America. Well, it’s an international thing, which includes America,” Doberstein said. “We want to benefit the whole world including the U.S. and Canada.”
AFL collects donations through holding fishing charity events and online auctions.
Early in the summer AFL holds a fishing event where Doberstein and others fish to collect donations. These events raise money for the charities and are easy to do hold because they don’t require a heavy amount of setup.
The auctions bring in money by having fishing guides offer their services to bidders via Facebook. The donations from the bidders will go to the charities and the bidder wins the opportunity to go on a fishing expedition with a guide.
Previously, AFL has had fishing guides near Wahpeton. Currently, AFL has two guides who live an hour from Otter Tail Lake that are offering their services for AFL’s cause.
Renee Rubertus grew up in Wahpeton and is a two-time winner of the auctions. She was able to take two fishing guided tours. Another former Wahpeton resident and recipient of an auction was Brian Ness, Doberstein said.
Spence Petros has been a guide for all five years of the AFL Summer Kickoff event. Petros is a famous angler and regarded as a legend. In 1989, he was an inductee into the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame.
AFL is continuing to expand the organization to a greater outreach into the preservation and treatment of life. For more information visit their Facebook page Angling For Life and visit http://anglingforlife.org/index.html.
