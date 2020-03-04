BISMARCK, N.D – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) and the North Dakota Agriculture Association (NDAA) will be hosting a series of anhydrous ammonia safety training sessions across the state.
“Annual documented safety training is required for any person handling, transferring, transporting or otherwise working with anhydrous ammonia at storage facilities,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “These training sessions will meet the requirements of the state and attendees will be issued a certificate of completion.”
Training sessions will include presentations on the chemical properties and health hazards of anhydrous ammonia; facility and nurse tank care, inspection, and maintenance; and regulatory updates to name a few topics.
The training sessions are as follows:
March 9 — Mandan – Farm Credit Services — 9:30 a.m.; Minot – North Central Research – NDSU Ext. — 2:30 p.m.
March 10 — Devils Lake – Lake Region State College — 9:30 a.m.; Park River – American Legion – 2:30 p.m.
March 11 – Valley City – Eagles Club – 9:30 a.m.
For more information about the training requirements, please contact Eric Delzer, NDDA Pesticide and Fertilizer Program Manager at 701-328-1508.
The cost is $35 and pre-registration is preferred. To register, please contact the North Dakota Agriculture Association at 701-282-9432 or jessicarust@ndag.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.