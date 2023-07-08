‘Annie Jr.’ coming to Twin Towns Area

Acting, singing and dancing — it’s all part of the not-so hard knock life for nearly 20 Twin Towns Area youth.
“Annie Jr.” is coming to the Wahpeton High School Auditorium for three performances only. The musical, with beloved songs like “Tomorrow,” has 7 p.m. shows Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 and a 2 p.m. show Saturday, July 15. There is no set admission price, but free will donations will be accepted.
“I was looking for a show where you can have as many kids as possible,” said C.C. Manstrom, director of “Annie Jr.” “With ‘Annie,’ you can add in as many extras as you want. There’s also a lot of girl characters. We had a lot of girls who were in last summer’s ‘The Addams Family’ come back. I wanted to find a show for them that would showcase their talents.”
Annie (Laken Muller), an optimistic and resilient orphan, goes from rags to riches when she is chosen to spend Christmas with wealthy Oliver Warbucks (Odin Carlson). Miss Hannigan (Elise Picken), upset that her life has been dripping with little girls, teams up with brother Rooster (Ariana Thoennes) and the ever-crafty Lily (Adalyn Picken) to come out on top.
“It’s really fun and a good chance to meet new people,” Muller said about acting. “I really like when we laugh and have fun during rehearsal.”
“Annie Jr.” is produced by Marissa Burhans and Breckenridge Community Education as Twin Towns Theatre. It includes musical and technical direction by Jessica Stoppleworth, choreography by Courtney Diestler and set design by Brent Finnie.
“It’s really exciting to see so many kids return and see their growth between shows. What’s really fun about this production and our limited budget, is how we can create something from nothing. We can create art without having to create a lot of waste,” Manstrom said.
Along with the above actors, “Annie Jr.” also features, in order of appearance, Kyera Loll, Charlie Lane, Sydney Erdmann, Amelia Rossow, Hayley Huffman, Hannah Moderow, Tanner Nuenthel, Tillie Klostreich, Reed Werner, Ariana Moreno-Orvik, Haylee Hauschild, Brenna Erdmann and Ravyn Skundberg. The show has a technical crew of Emma Klein, Edison Hinrichs and the actors.
“Annie is a happy girl,” Muller said. “She’s not really going through a great life at the orphanage, but she’s trying to take care of the orphans and thinking about the future while being optimistic.”
Brenna Erdmann plays Grace Farrell, devoted secretary to Oliver Warbucks and mother figure for Annie. Erdman likes playing a role that is not as predictable as it seems.
“Grace takes care of Annie, sticking up for her,” Erdmann said. “Laken and I are really good friends. Rehearsals have been going well. It feels pretty good to play Grace. I’m excited.”
Elise Picken was succinct when it came to her role.
“Miss Hannigan is just messed up,” Picken said.
Elaborating, Picken said Hannigan’s “not really stable.”
“Everyone who knows ‘Annie’ knows that Hannigan’s a complex character. In the junior show, she’s a little less redeemable. Obviously, she doesn’t love the children. She loves men — pretty much all of them. I think the adults are going to like her, since everybody probably knows that person who’s in charge of something they shouldn’t be in charge of,” Picken said.
It is a fun experience for Elise Picken, Adalyn Picken and Thoennes, playing a contrast for the sweetness of the orphan children.
“I’ve gotten to do some of the best acting and the best choreography,” Elise Picken said. “Hannigan’s a fun character to embody.”
Thoennes has been enjoying playing a villain.
“You get to show off your mischievous side. With Rooster, you better watch your wallet. It’s really fun and it reminds me of last year, when I played another mischievous guy. I get to play off the sibling vibes from Miss Hannigan. I’m excited. I can’t wait to put on the show,” Thoennes said.
A running gag in “Annie Jr.” is how nimble Rooster and Lily’s fingers are. Adalyn Picken admitted that with Lily, it’s all about “getting a lot of things.”
“Hannigan and I have a rivalry, which is funny, since Elise and I are sisters,” Adalyn Picken said. “It’s very fun to have this, since I feel safe enough on stage with her. We can push each other around, dancing together and getting in the zone.”
Like many cast members, Adalyn Picken is optimistic for the success of “Annie Jr.”
“I think a lot of people are going to have nostalgia for ‘Annie.’ Backstage, I just want to sing my little heart out along with the show. I’m sure there’s going to be people singing to themselves in the audience. They’re going to have this great feeling of nostalgia and happiness,” Picken said.