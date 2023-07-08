‘Annie Jr.’ coming to Twin Towns Area

Annie (Laken Muller), an optimistic and resilient orphan, goes from rags to riches when she is chosen to spend Christmas with wealthy Oliver Warbucks (Odin Carlson). 'It’s really fun and a good chance to meet new people,' Muller said about acting. 'I really like when we laugh and have fun during rehearsal.'

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Acting, singing and dancing — it’s all part of the not-so hard knock life for nearly 20 Twin Towns Area youth.

“Annie Jr.” is coming to the Wahpeton High School Auditorium for three performances only. The musical, with beloved songs like “Tomorrow,” has 7 p.m. shows Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 and a 2 p.m. show Saturday, July 15. There is no set admission price, but free will donations will be accepted.

‘Annie Jr.’ coming to Twin Towns Area

'You crowd, you cramp, you're still the champ,' cast members of 'Annie Jr.' declare about 'N.Y.C.' Front, from left, are Ariana Moreno-Orvik, Haylee Hauschild, Odin Carlson, Laken Muller and Brenna Erdmann. Back, from left, are Reed Werner, Ariana Thoennes, Hannah Moderow, Tillie Klostreich, Adalyn Picken and Sydney Erdmann.
‘Annie Jr.’ coming to Twin Towns Area

Miss Hannigan (Elise Picken) laments a life that's 'dripping with little girls.'
‘Annie Jr.’ coming to Twin Towns Area

Annie (Laken Muller) and her best friend Sandy (Ariana Moreno-Orvik, left).
‘Annie Jr.’ coming to Twin Towns Area

You'd better watch your wallet when Rooster (Ariana Thoennes) and Lily (Adalyn Picken) are around.
‘Annie Jr.’ coming to Twin Towns Area

The 'Star to Be' (Haylee Hauschild), awaiting a 'penthouse that's way up high,' acknowledges that tonight, it's 'the Y.'


Tags