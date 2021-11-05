It may be a hard knock life for the girls of Miss Hannigan’s orphanage, but not for the cast and crew of “Annie,” opening Saturday, Nov. 13 at Richland 44 High School.
For nearly 45 years, “Annie” has inspired fans of all ages to look forward to “Tomorrow.” The musical’s spirit endures in Colfax and Abercrombie, North Dakota, and the surrounding communities.
“”Annie” is one of those timeless stories that we love to see, whether it is on the stage or screen,” Music and Vocal Director Mark Aamold said. “The resilience of the piece is one of the things that makes it special. You can still relate to the characters today even if it is set in the past.”
Set in 1933, “Annie” is the story of an optimistic and resourceful orphan (Abbie Fischer) who charms just about everyone she meets. Introduced to a life of luxury as the Christmas guest of Oliver Warbucks (Nick Wulfekuhle), Annie warms his cold heart. The newfound family of Annie, Warbucks and his private secretary Grace Farrell (Addie Christensen) is in danger, however. Miss Hannigan (Tiana Schroeder), her brother Rooster (Bradyn Stockert) and his girlfriend Lily (Isabel Viele) scheme to get more bucks from Warbucks.
“I relate to Annie because I am a positive person who likes to see the best in any situation,” Fischer said. “I love getting to work with my classmates and everyone from other grades. I really enjoy working with them.”
Directed by Lanah Akvik, “Annie” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 and 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/rhsannie or at the door.
Richland 44’s production of “Annie” gets the jump on the upcoming NBC special “Annie Live!” It premieres Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The musical’s legacy also includes three earlier movie and TV adaptations.
“I think that many people know the movie version of ‘Annie,’ but the stage version is a little bit different,” Aamold said.
Christensen said she’s similar in personality to Grace.
“I hope to share my values and characteristics of kindness and respectfulness when portraying her,” she said. “I truly enjoy acting and singing.”
Like many young performers, Christensen has found that the experience allows her to step out of her comfort zone and express herself creatively.
“It has also been a great way to make new friends and establish unique bonds with others,” she said.
There’s also the opportunity to have some fun and make lasting memories. Fischer shared the story of rehearsing the “Tomorrow” reprise, which is sung in front of and then with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (Nick Mjoness).
“Our FDR decided to jump up during his ‘Tomorrow’ solo in the cabinet room,” Fischer said.
“I think audiences will be delighted by how ‘Annie’ is changed for the stage and the music that is included in the version we are putting on,” Aamold said.
“Annie” was composed by Charles Strouse, with lyrics by original Broadway director Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan. The musical is based on “Little Orphan Annie” by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Richland 44’s production is made possible with the high school and Richland Musical Parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.