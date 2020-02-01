Annual Father-Daughter Dance is Feb. 8

Fathers and their daughters are invited to a “Winter Carnival” in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The seventh annual Father-Daughter Dance will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 in the Breckenridge High School Gym.
“We are excited to give fathers and daughters the opportunity a chance to have a special time together,” Valley Christian Church Pastor Dean Bjorlin said. “It’s a fun time of dancing and a special time for the kids.”
The event has grown beyond the capacity of its former location at St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge. About 300 guests are expected to attend, Bjorlin said.
Scott Albertson, the “AAA DJ,” will provide age-appropriate music. Food will be catered to provide meals for both children and adults.
“The child and parent relationship is so important and this is a great opportunity for our community to build that relationship between a father and daughter and it’s great to see that relationship blossom at this event,” We Care Coalition Coordinator Ashley Wiertzema said.
Wiertzema is a longtime volunteer at the Father-Daughter Dance.
“It’s great to see most of the fathers up and dancing and being actively involved with their daughter, even if it is just two hours of the night,” she said. “They are strengthening that relationship and it’s really great to see.”
The event is volunteer-led and this year’s event is experiencing low levels of volunteer available. Anyone who can volunteer their time would be greatly appreciated, Wiertzema said.
Tickets are on sale for $25 for a father and daughter couple. Each additional daughter is $5. The admission price will include a dinner, dance, photo booth and treats. A professional photographer will be on-site for purchased photos.
All profits made from the event will go completely to the Richland-Wilkin County food backpack program. It provides students whose families cannot afford meals with food for the weekend.
Tickets are available for purchase at Thrifty White Pharmacy in Wahpeton, St. Mary’s School, St. John’s School in Wahpeton, Breckenridge Elementary School and Valley Christian Church.
This year’s sponsors are the Breckenridge Police Department, Valley Christian Church, We Care Coalition, St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge Fire Department, Bell Bank, Red River Valley & Western Railroad, RDO Equipment Co. and Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative.
For more information about the event, contact Bjorlin at the church at 701-643-3579. To volunteer at the event, contact Wiertzema at Wilkin County Health Dept., 218-643-7122.
