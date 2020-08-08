Annual Wine Walk is Aug. 13

The Twin Town Business Partners have set up a fun evening of wine and shopping at local businesses in the Twin Town Area.
The annual Wine Walk event will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. During this event, guests will visit businesses sampling wine, some will provide non-alcoholic beverages, provided by the company and do some shopping with special deals.
“Each business does something a little different, we leave that up to the business,” Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Lisa Kunkel said. “It is a fun opportunity to go around, visit businesses, get in on some specials and enjoy a nice evening out.”
The City Brew will have live music by Rick Adams playing from 6:30-9:30 p.m., which is included with the Wine Walk ticket price. Kunkel said there will be specials there as well.
In addition to wine, special deals and live music, 50/50 tickets will also be sold at the time of the event. The evening will begin at Hairetage Hallmark.
In previous years, the Wine Walk has a theme. Last year, the theme was the '50s. Although this year, the Twin Town Business Partners decided to not have a theme and give everyone the chance to dress up and be themselves.
“You don’t get a lot of opportunities to dress up and go out with your friends,” Kunkel said, “especially now.”
Businesses included in this year’s Wine Walk are Indigo life + style, Hairetage Hallmark, The Golden Rule, Wahpeton Drug and Gift, City Brew Hall, Boiler Room, Red Door Art Gallery, Healing Arts Chiropractic.
“It gets our businesses exposure. I know there have been times where some people have never even been to some of these businesses so it’s an opportunity to experience what we have to offer,” Kunkel said.
Tickets for the event are being sold for $10 in advance and $15 the day of. Tickets are for sale at the Chamber’s office, Indigo life + style and Hairetage Hallmark. Kunkel explained that they hope for 100 guests but usually get around 75.
All businesses will practice social distancing, sanitizing and other safety practices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 during this event.
“It’s a fun event and provides the opportunity to social distance. We really have to keep with those events, the ones we can, just to try to keep things normal,” Kunkel concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.