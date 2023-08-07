Another amazing Aber Days

The threat, and eventual brief presence, of rain, did not dampen anyone’s enthusiasm for the 11th Annual Fort Abercrombie Rodeo.
Sponsored by Abercrombie Fire and Rescue, Abercrombie, North Dakota, the rodeo was presented Saturday, Aug. 5, to an enthusiastic audience not far from the Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site. The fort, especially active in the summer, included an assortment of historical re-enactors.
Members of the Fifth Minnesota Infantry Regiment Company D live by the motto of “Remembering the Past, Educating the Future.” The living history organization continued its tradition of interpreting for eager fort visitors. This year, 11 re-enactors took part, as well as various authors and artisans.
Prior to the fort activities, Broadway in Abercrombie was the site of the ever-popular Aber Days parade. This year’s participants included:
• American Legion Post No. 128, Abercrombie
• Galchutt Oie-Wold-Leland American Post No. 282, Galchutt, North Dakota
• Galchutt Sons of the American Legion Squadron No. 282
• the Abercrombie Fire District and Abercrombie Fire and Rescue
• the Rothsay Fire Department, Rothsay, Minnesota
• the Hankinson Volunteer Fire Department, Hankinson, North Dakota
• the Christine Community Fire District, Christine, North Dakota
• the Colfax Fire Department, Colfax, North Dakota
• Paz’s Service, Abercrombie
• the Frozen Farmer
• North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25
• The Leach Home, Wahpeton
• Beyer Insurance Agency, Inc., Wahpeton
• Champion Seed
• Reiland Bros. Plumbing, Colfax
• Mullis Race Cars, West Fargo, North Dakota
• Brandon’s Fort Saloon, Abercrombie
• Leslie Johnson, Wolverton, Minnesota, who rode in his 1924 Model T Ford
• Vision Ford, Wahpeton
• Northland Truss Systems, Inc.
• Gartner’s Snow and Lawn, Wahpeton
• David’s Taxidermy, Barney, North Dakota
• 2023 North Dakota Little Miss Agriculture USA Madison Swenson
• Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site
• Red River Communications
• several people driving farm or vintage vehicles
The excitement was soon matched by the thrill of all those rodeo riders vying for the longest time spent atop bulls. Win or lose, they sure put on an enjoyable show.