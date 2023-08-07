Another amazing Aber Days

Ride ‘em, cowboy! Whether or not Fort Abercrombie Rodeo riders went long enough atop a bull to earn some points, they sure put on a show.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The threat, and eventual brief presence, of rain, did not dampen anyone’s enthusiasm for the 11th Annual Fort Abercrombie Rodeo.

Sponsored by Abercrombie Fire and Rescue, Abercrombie, North Dakota, the rodeo was presented Saturday, Aug. 5, to an enthusiastic audience not far from the Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site. The fort, especially active in the summer, included an assortment of historical re-enactors.

Madison Swenson, 2023 North Dakota Little Miss Agriculture USA.
Farm and vintage vehicles remain popular in the Aber Days Parade.
Re-enactors help bring history to life. Front, from left, Casey Beck and Alec Stork. Back, from left, Austin Grant, David Moriarty, Seth Sent, Daniel Sauerwein, Brian Hardy, Angela Wold and Bob Welch.
North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, drove herself and some fellow Republican friends in the Aber Days Parade.


