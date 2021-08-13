Another ‘vine’ mess you’ve gotten me into

Down an unassuming dirt road in rural Richland County, the sounds of screams and squelching and hooting and hollering will disrupt a quiet Saturday afternoon. No, it isn’t anything nefarious … unless you’re a grape.
Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery and Crooked Lane Farm will co-host the second annual Grape Stomp Festival from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at 17385 County Road 4 in Colfax, North Dakota. Tickets are $5 at the gate.
Beginning at 2 p.m., four teams of two will stomp a bucket full of wine grapes at a time until their faces — and bare feet — turn purple. There will be several rounds, or “heats,” featuring different teams. The pair who produce the largest volume of juice will take home six bottles of Dakota Vines wine, said Deb and Bob Grosz, Dakota Vines owners. The winners of each heat will also receive prizes.
“It’s kind of a play on how wine used to be made, and how they used to truly press out the juice by getting in there. Now, we have an automated press that does that for us, but it’s a call back to that,” Bob Grosz said.
“We do not use any of those grapes for our wine. A lot of people have asked,” Deb Grosz added, laughing.
Stomping a barrel full of wine grapes doesn’t seem like hard work, but it is, especially when the fruit in question is only as big around as a dime.
Grape stomping was introduced into pop culture by an episode of “I Love Lucy,” where actress Lucille Ball trampled the fruit in a gigantic vat. At Dakota Vines’ first grape stomp, one athlete even dressed up as the late Hollywood star.
While all the team slots have long been filled, there is plenty to look forward to as an audience member, the Groszs said. The event will feature live music by Meat Rabbits and The Cropdusters, Blackbird Woodfire Pizza food truck, over 25 vendors and, of course, a wine booth.
“The competition will just be part of that day,” Bob Grosz said. “But then there’s the music, the food, the vendors, and just the opportunity to be outside in a beautiful place and enjoy the day.”
The first annual grape stomp took place in 2019 and drew a crowd of around 300 people, Daily News previously reported.
“It’s going to be bigger this year,” Deb Grosz said. “We have more teams, more vendors and more volunteers. We’re just so grateful for the people in the community who want to help.”
Bob Grosz said for the previous grape stomp, he held the esteemed position of referee. If anyone held their hands wrong or danced the line, he’d blow his whistle to the delight of the watching crowd.
Grape stomps and wineries go together like cabernet sauvignon and filet mignon. It was only fitting that the first and only winery in Richland County be host to the energetic event for years to come.
“It’s another reason to get people together and have a fun time and laugh and enjoy themselves,” Bob Grosz said.
