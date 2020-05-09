Answering your election questions

North Dakota’s primary election is approximately one month away. On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, residents will be able to vote in the state primary and any city general elections.
The Richland County Auditor’s Office is informing voters about ballot applications, procedure changes and election security.
How do I fill out my application to vote by mail?
By now, all residents of Richland County, North Dakota should have received an voting by mail application from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
The first portion determines what ballots you’ll receive. The auditor’s office knows to send a state ballot and a city ballot if applicable once an application is submitted, but it still needs a little more information.
If you’re intending to vote at a polling location and not by mail in November, then just mark the box for June (primary) election at the left hand side of the top of the application.
If you intend to vote absentee in both the June primary and November general elections, then mark the all elections box in the middle of the top of the application.
If you intend to also vote in a school board election this June, mark the school election box. It’s in the middle on the right hand side of the top of the application.
Once that’s decided, applicants just need to provide information including what state ID they’re using, as well as a signature. From there, the application can be mailed or dropped off. The auditor’s office will verify that all the information is filled in correctly and send the voter their ballot(s).
I’ve gotten an envelope from the Secretary of State for a person who doesn’t currently live at my address. What should I do?
The easiest thing to do is mark something like “Return to Sender” (or in some cases, “Recipient Deceased”) on the envelope. Returning mail that isn’t addressed to you allows for improved records keeping at both the local and state levels. There are also penalties for knowingly opening and/or using the information from mail addressed to someone else.
Where do I send or drop off my application or ballot?
An application can be mailed to:
• Richland County Auditor’s Office, Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075
Applications or ballots can also be returned at any of the following secure drop off locations:
• the northwest corner of the Richland County Courthouse
• the night book dropbox of the Hankinson City Library, 319 Main Ave. S., Hankinson, ND 58041
• the utility dropbox of Lidgerwood City Hall, 15 Wiley Ave. N, Lidgerwood, ND 58053
• the utility dropbox of Wyndmere City Hall, 451 Fourth St., Wyndmere, ND 58081
• the utility dropbox of the Christine Community Center, 201 Maine St., Christine, ND 58015
“These boxes are locked and kept secure,” Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
Primary ballots sent to the auditor’s office must be postmarked by Monday, June 8. Drop boxes will be available until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
I haven’t gotten a vote by mail application. Is it too late?
“If you do not receive an application from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office by May 11, contact my office at 701-642-7700,” Hage said previously.
Can I send in my application now, or should I wait?
“Over the last three days, we’ve had a tremendous amount of applications returned,” Hage said Thursday, May 7. “Yesterday, we had 250 come in and in the prior two days, there were between 700-800 each day. That’s just the applications to vote.”
The Richland County Auditor’s Office is working to send out ballots as immediately as possible. Hage said she’s glad so many people are sending in their applications.
I’m voting in the primary. Do I still need to vote in November?
While city and school board elections may be decided with June’s primary, there are still state and national offices, including the U.S. presidency, that will be decided on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
As primary and general elections approach, look to Daily News for coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
